Matchday four of the Europa League kicks off early Wednesday as Beşiktaş welcome Malmo to Istanbul, with the match rescheduled to avoid a clash with Galatasaray’s home game on Thursday.

After a rocky start that left them languishing at the bottom of the 36-team standings, the Black Eagles turned their fortunes around with a surprising 1-0 victory against a formidable Lyon side, climbing to 27th place – just outside the qualifying spots on goal difference.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who endured a similar start during his tenure with Rangers before leading them to the final in 2021-22, hopes to replicate that success with Beşiktaş.

The team desperately needed this win after suffering heavy defeats to Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt, conceding a staggering seven goals.

The triumph in Lyon now offers Beşiktaş a chance to achieve back-to-back wins in the same Europa League season for the first time since 2017, when they defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the round of 16.

However, this European resurgence contrasts sharply with their domestic struggles.

Following the victory in Lyon, Beşiktaş saw their unbeaten league run come to an abrupt end, losing their next two Super Lig matches.

The disappointing loss to Galatasaray was followed by a 3-1 setback at home against Kasimpasa, which stirred discontent among the fans.

Now, they face Malmo, a team they have historically struggled against, boasting just one win in their last six encounters – all the way back in the 2005-06 UEFA Cup.

The Swedish side has won four of those matches, including the last two at Beşiktaş's home ground.

Malmo, having already secured the Allsvenskan title, rested most of their squad during their recent league matches, which could affect their European campaign.

Despite a shaky start in the Europa League – having won only once against Qarabağ – they possess a strong away record, losing only four of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Their performance against Turkish teams has also been commendable, with six wins and a draw in eight encounters.

Since their 1-0 defeat to Olympiacos, Malmo has shown signs of improvement, thanks in part to Taha Ali, who scored once and assisted three times in recent fixtures against Goteborg and Hammarby.

Beşiktaş may be without defender Gabriel Paulista, who has missed the last four matches due to a thigh injury.

Midfielder Necip Uysal and forward Milot Rashica are confirmed absentees, while top scorer Ciro Immobile, who was substituted at halftime in the loss to Kasimpasa, is expected to lead the attack again alongside Portuguese players Joao Mario and Rafa Silva, and either Ernest Muci or young talent Semih Kilicsoy.

On the Malmo side, goalkeeper Johan Dahlin and defender Jens Stryger Larsen are doubtful after being rested, as coach Henrik Rydstrom has opted for caution ahead of this crucial clash.

Several key players, including Peruvian international Sergio Pena – who leads the Europa League in tackles – were also rested for the recent draw with Hammarby.

Lasse Berg Johnsen returns from suspension, but Rydstrom will still be without several first-team players, including long-term absentees Sead Haksabanovic and Niklas Moisander, though Anton Tinnerholm and Stefano Holmquist Vecchia may return after the international break.