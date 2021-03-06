Beşiktaş claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Gaziantep on Saturday to move to the top of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Vincent Aboubakar scored twice to give Beşiktaş a 2-0 lead and Dicko converted the penalty in the 90th minute to make the score 2-1.

The away side could not equalize the score in the stoppage time and the game ended 2-1 at the Vodafone Park on Saturday.

Aboubakar scored his 15th league goal while Beşiktaş conceded their first league goal after four games.

After securing the fifth successive win in the league, Beşiktaş now sit at the top of the table with 60 points in 27 matches.