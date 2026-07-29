Beşiktaş head to Denmark on Thursday looking to protect their slender first-leg advantage and book a place in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, while FC Midtjylland must overturn a 1-0 deficit to keep their European hopes alive.

The Black Eagles take confidence into the return leg at MCH Arena after Orkun Kökçü's superb first-half strike secured victory in Istanbul and handed new coach Vincenzo Italiano a winning start to his competitive tenure.

Midtjylland's task was made considerably more difficult after Friday Etim was sent off just 15 minutes into the opening leg.

Reduced to 10 men for most of the match, the Danish side relied heavily on goalkeeper Elias Olafsson, who produced several impressive saves to keep the tie within reach before finally being beaten by Kökçü's curling finish in the 26th minute.

Despite the setback, Midtjylland responded positively at the weekend by opening their Danish Superliga campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sonderjyske. The win eased concerns after the first-leg defeat and maintained the momentum they built during an impressive preseason, where they won four of five friendlies, including emphatic victories over Cardiff City and Odense.

Mike Tullberg's side also have recent European experience on their side. Last season, the Danish runners-up advanced automatically to the Europa League knockout stage before suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout elimination against Nottingham Forest in the round of 16.

Even so, Beşiktaş remain in control of the tie. A draw in Denmark would be enough to send the Turkish club into the third qualifying round, where Tromso or Hradec Kralove await.

Italiano's encouraging competitive debut has also helped erase some of the concerns created by an inconsistent preseason. Beşiktaş won only two of six friendly matches and suffered defeats to Widzew Lodz and Spartak Trnava, although their defensive organization remained largely solid, conceding more than once only in those two losses.

The Italian coach will expect another disciplined display away from home, particularly after Beşiktaş struggled on their travels toward the end of last season. Protecting their narrow advantage and capitalizing on counterattacks could prove enough to continue their European campaign.

Midtjylland face several selection concerns before kickoff. Defender Victor Bak remains doubtful after being forced off at halftime against Sonderjyske, while Ousmane Diao, Mikel Gogorza and Junior Brumado are all unavailable. Etim will also miss the return leg through suspension following his first-leg dismissal.

Although Mads Bech Sorensen, Valdemar Byskov and Julius Emefile scored in the league opener, Midtjylland are again expected to rely on the attacking partnership of Franculino Dju and Gue-sung Cho to provide the goals they need.

Beşiktaş, meanwhile, received a timely boost with defender Tiago Djalo declared fit after the injury scare he suffered in Istanbul. Wilfred Ndidi remains sidelined with an ankle injury, Felix Uduokhai continues to serve a UEFA suspension, while summer signing Leandro Trossard is unavailable after being granted additional leave following Belgium's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Off the field, Beşiktaş supporters appear to be cooling on the club's pursuit of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

The club had explored the possibility of signing the former Liverpool forward as part of an ambitious rebuilding project under Italiano, following the arrivals of Trossard, goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and midfielder Salih Özcan.

Club officials, including football director Önder Özen and Italiano, reportedly agreed Salah was an ideal sporting fit. However, negotiations stalled because of financial demands from the player's representatives.

While supporters enthusiastically chanted Salah's name during Trossard's unveiling at Tüpraş Stadium, sentiment has shifted since details of the reported contract demands emerged.

Many fans have praised club president Serdal Adalı for refusing to compromise Beşiktaş's financial interests, with numerous supporters arguing on social media that the club made the right decision by shelving the deal rather than agreeing to what they viewed as excessive agent demands.