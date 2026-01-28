Beşiktaş have completed the permanent transfer of striker Tammy Abraham to Aston Villa for 21 million euros ($25.2 million), the Turkish club announced Monday, turning a short-term gamble into one of the most profitable deals in their history.

The Istanbul club confirmed the agreement in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), saying Villa will pay the full fee and cover any FIFA-mandated solidarity contributions.

Abraham, 28, has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League side through June 2030, marking a return to the club where he first announced himself on the English stage.

Abraham previously starred for Villa during the 2018-19 season, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances while on loan from Chelsea and helping secure promotion to the Premier League.

His homecoming comes as Villa, coached by Unai Emery, continue to push on multiple fronts domestically and in Europe.

Beşiktaş’s announcement closed a whirlwind seven-month spell for Abraham in Turkey. He joined the black-and-whites on July 1, 2025, initially on loan from Roma with a purchase option that was later exercised. In 26 appearances across all competitions, Abraham scored 13 goals, quickly becoming a focal point of the attack and a favorite among supporters.

The England international, who has 11 senior caps, delivered an emotional farewell through the club’s official X account, describing his time in Istanbul as “short but unforgettable.” He praised the atmosphere around the club and singled out president Serdal Adalı and head coach Sergen Yalçın for their personal support, saying both played a key role in helping him settle on and off the pitch.

“I fell in love with this place from the first day,” Abraham said. “The fans, the team, the staff, you made me feel like family. This won’t be goodbye forever.”

Financially, the move represents a major win for Beşiktaş.

The 21 million euros fee makes Abraham the second-most expensive outgoing transfer in club history, behind only Cenk Tosun’s 22 million euros move to Everton in 2018.

It also ranks as the sixth-highest transfer fee ever received by a Turkish club.

Beşiktaş spent an estimated 15 million euros in total to secure Abraham from Roma, including the loan fee and purchase option, resulting in a net profit of roughly 6 million euros in just over half a season.

The striker’s sale caps an exceptional transfer window for Beşiktaş, who have generated approximately 51.7 million euros in player sales and loan fees during the 2025-26 season.

Alongside Abraham’s departure, the club sold Gedson Fernandes to Spartak Moscow for 20.7 million euros, Demir Ege Tıknaz for 7 million euros, and collected additional income from loan deals involving Moatasem Al-Musrati and Ernest Muçi.