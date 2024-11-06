Beşiktaş clinched a 2-1 win over Malmo in the UEFA Europa League's matchday four on Wednesday.

Neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half but Beşiktaş scored the opener through Ernest Muci’s close-range finish in the 76th minute.

Jonas Svensson assisted Muci at Beşiktaş's Tüpraş Stadium.

Semih Kılıçsoy netted a glorious goal outside from the penalty box to double the lead in the 85th minute.

Soren Rieks narrowed the gap to one in stoppage time for Malmo in Istanbul.

The game ended in favor of the Turkish club 2-1 at Beşiktaş's home ground.

Beşiktaş, in 14th place, increased their lead to six points, while Malmo, in 26th place, gained three.