Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 in a thrilling Turkish Süper Lig derby on Sunday.

The first half of the derby ended with a 0-0 equality.

The host team went ahead 1-0 with the head kick of Domagoj Vida in the free-kick used by Rachid Gehzzal in the 48th minute at Vodafone Arena.

In minute 61, Beşiktaş' Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar wasted a critical one-on-one chance as Fenerbahçe's Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır saved the shot.

Fenerbahçe had to take risks for an equalizer as the Yellow Canaries leveled the derby in the 89th minute.

Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan fired outside the area to score a brilliant goal.

Fenerbahçe was encouraged after Ozan Tufan's goal and the visitors found a chance as well.

However, Ozan Tufan could not finish in the far post after the rebound by Beşiktaş goalie Ersin Destanoglu. Besiktas right back Valentin Rosier cleared it to corner.

In the 95th minute, Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay saved the vicious shot taken by Beşiktaş forward Aboubakar.

Third-place Fenerbahçe has 59 points in 30 matches. Beşiktaş is leading the Super Lig with 64 points. The Black Eagles have one match remaining.

Fenerbahçe craving for derby win

This season Fenerbahçe was thirsty for a derby victory against archrivals Beşiktaş and Galatasaray.

In the first half of the Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe lost to Beşiktaş 4-3 at Ülker Stadium.

Fenerbahçe had a goalless drew with Galatasaray in the first half derby at Türk Telekom Stadium. But the Yellow Canaries lost the Galatasaray derby in February by 1-0 in Kadıköy.