Beşiktaş head into Thursday's Europa League showdown against Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra Stadion with their sights set on turning the tide in their European campaign.

The Black Eagles, under new leadership, look to build on recent domestic success and secure a much-needed victory on matchday six.

Despite trailing their Norwegian counterparts by a single point in the standings, Beşiktaş hold a golden opportunity to leapfrog Bodo/Glimt.

Currently sitting 22nd in the 36-team competition with six points, Serdar Topraktepe's men aim to capitalize on their opponents' recent dip in form.

Beşiktaş's resurgence

Topraktepe's appointment on Nov. 30 marked a turning point for the Turkish side.

The former assistant stepped into the managerial hot seat after a string of disappointing results under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, including a 3-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in matchday five.

Since then, the Black Eagles have shown resilience, earning a 1-1 draw against Hatayspor and a gritty 1-0 victory over archrivals Fenerbahçe.

The latter, a hard-fought Super Lig triumph, boosted Beşiktaş's confidence heading into their European clash.

A win against Bodo/Glimt would not only mark consecutive away victories in continental competitions – a feat last achieved in 2012 – but also reaffirm Beşiktaş's resurgence under Topraktepe.

Injury, suspension woes

Beşiktaş will, however, need to navigate a depleted squad.

Arthur Masuaku’s suspension following his third yellow card of the campaign sidelines the key defender.

Injuries to Felix Uduokhai (ankle) and Gabriel Paulista (hamstring), along with the ineligibility of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Necip Uysal, add to the challenge.

Tayyip Talha Sanuç's fitness remains uncertain after an early exit in the weekend’s victory, leaving the coaching staff with crucial decisions to make in the defensive lineup.

Offensively, Beşiktaş needs its front line to step up. Ernest Muci, Rafa Silva, and Semih Kilicsoy, each with one goal and one assist in the tournament, must deliver if the Turkish side is to breach Bodo/Glimt's defense.

Bodo/Glimt’s struggles

The hosts, who started their campaign brightly with seven points from their first three games, find themselves on shaky ground after back-to-back losses to Qarabağ and Manchester United.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side now sits 17th, with the pressure mounting to secure a result on home soil.

Despite their commendable record against Beşiktaş – two wins and a draw in four previous meetings – Bodo/Glimt's broader history against Turkish opposition paints a less optimistic picture. The Norwegian outfit has lost half of their six encounters against teams from Türkiye, further fueling Beşiktaş's hopes.

Key players Jens Petter Hauge and Patrick Berg will aim to continue their contributions in the competition, while Bodo/Glimt deals with absences of their own.

Gaute Vetti, Samuel Burakovsky, Syver Skeide, and Daniel Bassi are all sidelined due to injuries.