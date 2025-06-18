Beşiktaş's road back to European prominence officially begins.

The Black Eagles have drawn the winner of Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Ilves Tampere for the second qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League, setting up a potentially dramatic clash with Arda Turan's Ukrainian side.

After finishing fourth in the 2024-25 Süper Lig, Beşiktaş earned their ticket into Europe's second-tier competition.

Their campaign kicks off at home on July 24 at Tüpraş Stadium, followed by the away leg on July 31.

UEFA will confirm kickoff times by June 23.

But the drama lies in the details.

Should Shakhtar, the heavy favorites, dispatch Ilves Tampere of Finland in their July 10 and 17 ties, it sets the stage for Arda Turan’s first European test as head coach.

Turan, a Turkish legend and recent Süper Lig winner with Eyüpspor, took over Shakhtar in May and will return to face one of Türkiye’s "Big Three."

His Shakhtar squad, led by midfield dynamo Georgiy Sudakov, veteran Mykola Matvienko, and Brazilian talent Kevin, remains dangerous despite ongoing disruptions caused by war.

Shakhtar's "home" leg will likely be played in Slovenia.

If Ilves spring a surprise, Beşiktaş will face a less intimidating but well-drilled Finnish side.

The 2023 Finnish Cup champions currently sit second in their domestic league and play out of the compact Tammela Stadium.

Beşiktaş have shown signs of danger under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Beşiktaş coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during the Süper Lig match against Rizespor, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 25, 2025. (IHA Photo)

But they enter as an unseeded team, reflecting their recent European inconsistency.

Samsunspor join the Europa League in the play-off round, leaving Beşiktaş as Türkiye's lone representative in the early stages.

Their motivation runs deeper: The final of this very tournament will be hosted at Tüpraş Stadium on May 20, 2026. A home finale is the dream.

With three rounds to clear, the Black Eagles know the stakes. July 24 marks liftoff. Whether it’s a reunion with Arda Turan or a Finnish hurdle, Beşiktaş must fly high early to avoid being grounded before September's new 36-team league phase begins.