Beşiktaş host Konyaspor on Tuesday night in the Turkish Cup semifinal, with a place in the final on the line in a single-leg showdown at Tüpraş Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. local time, and with no second leg to fall back on, both sides face a high-pressure, winner-takes-all test that could define their seasons.

For Beşiktaş, the cup has become the clearest route to silverware.

The Black Eagles, who lifted the trophy in 2023-24 and have won it 11 times overall, are now chasing a 12th title after securing European qualification through the league.

That achievement has allowed Sergen Yalçın to sharpen focus entirely on this competition.

Their path to the semifinal has been controlled and convincing. Entering at the group stage as a seeded side, Beşiktaş topped Group C with 10 points in a section that included Fenerbahçe, Erzurumspor FK, Gaziantep FK and others.

Wins over Fenerbahçe, Ankara Keçiörengücü and Rizespor underlined their authority, while a draw with Kocaelispor ensured they finished first. In the quarterfinals, they produced one of their most complete displays of the campaign, easing past Alanyaspor 3-0.

Recent results suggest a team managing both energy and expectations. A rotated lineup was used in the league against Gaziantep, but the result still delivered a 2-0 win, following a draw with Fatih Karagümrük.

With key players expected to return to the starting XI, Beşiktaş will look sharper and more direct in attack, while maintaining the defensive discipline that has anchored their cup run.

They also carry a psychological edge into the tie.

Beşiktaş have beaten Konyaspor twice in the league this season, 2-0 and 2-1, and have lost just once in their last 10 meetings across all competitions.

The last time they faced each other in the cup, Beşiktaş advanced comfortably.

Still, cup history between the sides remains tight. In eight previous meetings, both teams have three wins each, with two draws, highlighting how little separates them when the stakes rise.

Konyaspor arrive as underdogs, but not without belief. Their run has been longer and more demanding, starting in the third round.

They defeated Bingölspor 4-2 and Muş Spor 4-1 to reach the group stage, where they finished second in Group B to earn a quarterfinal clash with Fenerbahçe.

That match proved a turning point. Konyaspor delivered a disciplined, compact performance and edged the tie 1-0 after extra time, a result that reinforced their ability to compete with stronger opposition.

That victory extended a nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions before it was halted by a narrow 3-2 loss to Rizespor.

Even so, with their league position secure in mid-table, İlhan Palut’s side can commit fully to the cup, approaching the semifinal with freedom and a clear sense of opportunity.

Konyaspor also draw confidence from their own history in the competition. Their only Turkish Cup triumph came in 2016-17, a campaign that included a win over Beşiktaş on the way to lifting the trophy.

That memory still carries weight within the club.

Team news could influence the balance.

Beşiktaş will be without Kartal Kayra Yılmaz, who is sidelined for the rest of the season, while Milot Rashica remains a doubt after missing the last match.

Necip Uysal has not featured since September, and Gökhan Sazdağı is also unavailable.

There is a boost with Tiago Djalo returning to contention, and several regular starters are expected back after rotation in the league.

Konyaspor face a mix of suspensions and injuries. Josip Calusic, Guilherme and Alassane Ndao are all suspended, while Ufuk Akyol and Blaz Kramer are ruled out with knee problems. Tunahan Taşçı remains unavailable, and Riechedly Bazoer is a late doubt after picking up a knock in the previous match.

With both teams carrying different strengths into the contest, the semifinal shapes as a contrast in approaches.

Beşiktaş will look to control possession, use home support and press their recent dominance in the fixture. Konyaspor will rely on structure, discipline and quick transitions, aiming to frustrate and strike when chances open.