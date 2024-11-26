Beşiktaş's struggles continue, as they dropped further behind the Süper Lig title race following a 4-2 loss to Göztepe on Monday, extending their winless streak to four matches.

The defeat left them 13 points adrift of leaders Galatasaray, marking their largest points gap from the top spot since their 2020-2021 championship season.

In their last 12 league matches, the Black Eagles have only managed 21 points, their second-lowest total since their title-winning campaign.

Over this stretch, they have posted six wins, three draws and three losses.

With this latest setback, the team finds itself falling further from the leaders, unable to string together the consistency needed to challenge for the top spots.

The team’s defensive frailties have been glaring, particularly on set pieces.

In their recent loss to Göztepe, Beşiktaş conceded two goals from corner kicks, squandering a 2-0 lead.

This vulnerability in dead-ball situations has been a recurring issue, dating back to their 2-1 defeat to Galatasaray, where they conceded twice from corners.

In fact, their defense has been breached 14 times this season, with five goals resulting from poorly defended set pieces.

This marks a disappointing continuation of a trend that began after their 2020-2021 title win.

Since that championship season, Beşiktaş has struggled to match their previous success. In 2021-2022, they earned just 20 points from 12 matches, finishing well behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Last season, despite a mid-season coaching change and a brief surge under Şenol Güneş, they fell short of a title challenge, finishing third.

This season, the team’s lack of depth has become a major concern, especially in comparison to their main rivals.

Their recent 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor and losses to Galatasaray and Göztepe show they are struggling to keep pace with the league's elite.

Despite starting the season with a string of victories, the team has faltered in recent weeks, casting doubt on their ability to mount a serious title challenge.