Beşiktaş must settle the tie at home after Thursday's 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff in Lausanne, with their fate now hanging on next week’s return leg in Istanbul.

It was a night of both promise and frustration for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Beşiktaş had the ball, dictated stretches of play, and struck first through Milot Rashica’s instinctive finish at the stroke of halftime.

Yet defensive lapses – a theme that has shadowed them since preseason – resurfaced again, as Lausanne snatched a late equalizer to deny the visitors full control of the tie.

Rashica finds his touch

For Rashica, there was reason to smile.

Stationed on the right flank, the Kosovar winger carved out his first goal of the season in the 45th minute, pouncing on a loose ball to fire Beşiktaş ahead.

It was his third goal for the club in European competition, and it briefly looked like the strike that would tilt the tie decisively toward the Istanbul giants.

Instead, the story veered into familiar territory. Lausanne grew bolder after the break, forcing mistakes with high pressing and sharp counters.

Their persistence paid off in the 83rd minute, when a corner kick deflected off defender Alvyn Okoh’s knee and beat goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu.

The goal not only salvaged a result for the Swiss side but also ended Beşiktaş’s three-match winning streak, which had lifted spirits after their rocky start to the campaign.

Winning run snapped, defensive woes linger

Beşiktaş entered the season with back-to-back losses to Shakhtar Donetsk but steadied themselves with consecutive victories against St. Patrick’s Athletic in Europe and Eyüpspor in the Turkish league.

Lausanne, however, exposed their fragility once more.

The 1-1 draw means Beşiktaş have now conceded in all six of their competitive fixtures this season – 11 goals in total. For a team with European group stage ambitions, the inability to keep clean sheets is becoming a glaring concern.

After the match, Solskjaer cut a measured but disappointed figure.

“We had control, we had the chances, but when you don’t score the second, you leave the door open,” the Norwegian manager said. “Conceding from a corner like that is frustrating, but in Europe, an away draw always leaves you with something to play for. Next week will be exciting.”

The former Manchester United boss highlighted the challenges of Lausanne’s artificial surface, which sped up the game and encouraged quick transitions. He admitted his tactical choice of a three-man defense was partly shaped by the pitch and Lausanne’s style of running behind.

Solskjaer also praised his goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu, who stepped up after Mert Günok and Jonas Svensson were ruled out with injuries. Both remain doubtful for the second leg.

A taxing battle ahead

The coach stressed the physical toll of the match, noting how both sides pressed relentlessly. “My players gave 100 percent – they ran, they fought. Lausanne also ran hard. It was a very demanding match physically,” he said.

For Beşiktaş, the draw leaves their European hopes dangling by a thread.

They return to Istanbul needing a win to punch their ticket to the group stage. Rashica’s goal gave them a foothold; their defense, once again, left the door ajar.