Beşiktaş are continuing an ambitious summer rebuild under new head coach Vincenzo Italiano, with Mohamed Salah still the club's marquee target while negotiations advance for reinforcements in central defense, midfield and on the right wing.

The Black Eagles remain confident they can sign the Egyptian superstar despite an impasse over agent commissions, while they have also identified Joe Willock, Leo Pereira, Igor Julio and Johan Bakayoko as key targets to strengthen multiple positions before the new Süper Lig season.

Salah remains Beşiktaş's top priority after becoming a free agent earlier this month following the mutual termination of his Liverpool contract one year before its scheduled expiration.

The club have already reached a principle agreement with the 34-year-old on a two-year contract worth about 12 million euros ($14 million) per season, including performance-related bonuses.

Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı has been personally leading negotiations and recently met with Salah, who reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to the agreement.

The main obstacle remains the demands of Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas. Turkish media report Abbas is seeking a commission of roughly 6 million euros, a figure Beşiktaş believe exceeds the financial framework previously agreed upon.

Club officials have made it clear they will not increase the overall cost of the deal and are awaiting Abbas' response while maintaining direct contact with Salah in an effort to complete the transfer.

If finalized, Salah's arrival would rank among the most significant free-agent signings in recent Süper Lig history and signal Beşiktaş's intent to challenge for domestic honors under Italiano.

While negotiations continue, the club are simultaneously pursuing reinforcements across the pitch.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock has emerged as Beşiktaş's preferred option to strengthen central midfield. Italiano is believed to favor the 26-year-old's energetic, box-to-box style, and discussions have reportedly begun with the player's representatives.

Although Newcastle have yet to receive a formal offer, Willock is said to be open to a move to Istanbul as uncertainty remains over his long-term future at St. James' Park.

In defense, Flamengo center back Leo Pereira remains Beşiktaş's primary target.

The club have reportedly reached personal terms with the 30-year-old Brazilian, but negotiations with Flamengo continue over the transfer fee. Beşiktaş are believed to value the deal at around 5 million euros to 6 million euros, while Flamengo are holding out for closer to 10 million euros.

Should those talks fail to produce an agreement, Beşiktaş have identified Brighton & Hove Albion defender Igor Julio as an alternative.

The Brazilian previously worked with Italiano at Fiorentina, making him a familiar option for the Italian coach as the club explore a potential deal.

On the right wing, RB Leipzig's Johan Bakayoko has become the leading candidate.

The 23-year-old Belgium international is admired for his pace and attacking quality, and Beşiktaş have already established contact with both the player and his club.

Any move, however, is expected to be challenging. Bakayoko remains under contract until 2030, carries a significant transfer valuation and is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.