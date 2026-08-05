Beşiktaş will continue their bid to reach the UEFA Europa League league phase when they travel to the Czech Republic on Thursday to face Hradec Kralove in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie, with Vincenzo Italiano's side looking to build on an impressive start to the new season.

Kickoff at Malsovicka Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Türkiye time (5:00 p.m. GMT).

Beşiktaş arrive in the Czech Republic full of confidence after winning both of their competitive matches this season.

The Black Eagles advanced to the third qualifying round by defeating Danish club Midtjylland 3-0 on aggregate, securing a 1-0 home victory before completing the job with a commanding 2-0 win away.

Italiano has made an encouraging start since taking charge, with his side showing defensive solidity and attacking efficiency as optimism grows around the club's revamped squad.

Hradec Kralove, however, have proven to be one of the surprise packages of the qualifying rounds.

The Czech side earned its place in the third round by eliminating Norway's Tromso with convincing 3-1 and 1-0 victories, advancing 4-1 on aggregate.

David Horejs's team has been particularly formidable at home, winning seven consecutive matches at FINEP Arena while conceding just four goals during that stretch.

The club is also dreaming of its first appearance in the main stage of a UEFA competition since competing in the 1995-96 Cup Winners' Cup.

Trossard ruled out despite recent arrival

Much of the attention before kickoff has centered on new signing Leandro Trossard.

Beşiktaş's Leandro Trossard participates in a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League league phase third qualifying round match against Hradec Kralove, Istanbul, Aug. 4, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Beşiktaş had the option of adding the Belgian international to its UEFA squad up to 24 hours before the match if registration formalities were completed.

However, Trossard will not feature after recently returning from post-World Cup leave and only resuming training on Monday. Club officials determined he is not yet physically ready for competitive action.

His absence means Italiano will continue with the squad that comfortably dispatched Midtjylland.

Strong European pedigree

Summer signing Orkun Kökçü has quickly emerged as one of Beşiktaş's most influential players.

The Turkish international scored twice in the previous round, opening the scoring with a long-range strike in the first leg before converting a penalty in the return match in Denmark. Milot Rashica added the other goal as Beşiktaş completed an unbeaten passage into the third qualifying round.

Thursday's encounter will mark Beşiktaş's 261st match in European competition.

The Turkish club has compiled a record of 99 wins, 50 draws and 111 defeats across its previous 260 European fixtures, scoring 351 goals while conceding 395.

It will also be Beşiktaş's 131st away match in European competition. In its previous 130 road games, the Istanbul club has recorded 34 wins, 24 draws and 72 defeats, scoring 150 goals and allowing 245.

In the UEFA Cup and Europa League, Beşiktaş has played 135 matches, posting 59 victories, 25 draws and 51 losses while scoring 212 goals and conceding 180.

Familiar opponents

Beşiktaş has faced Czech clubs six times in European competition and owns a favorable record.

Its first meeting came against Slavia Prague in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup Round of 16, progressing despite losing the away leg after winning 4-2 in Istanbul.

The following season, Beşiktaş split two UEFA Champions League group-stage meetings with Sparta Prague, winning at home before losing away.

Its most recent meetings with Czech opposition came against Viktoria Plzeň in the 2010-11 Europa League qualifiers, where Beşiktaş advanced after a 3-0 home victory followed by a 1-1 draw in the return leg.

Hradec seek another upset

Hradec Kralove have carried last season's momentum into the new campaign after finishing fourth in the Czech First League.

The club opened the domestic season with a 2-1 win over Pardubice before drawing 0-0 away to Bohemians, collecting four points from its first two league matches.

The attack has been led by Mick van Buren, Tom Sloncik and Ondrej Mihalik, who all scored during the second-leg victory over Tromso and are expected to spearhead another energetic performance against the Turkish visitors.

The return leg will be played in Istanbul on Aug. 13.

The winner of the tie will advance to the Europa League playoff round, where it will face the loser of the Dinamo Zagreb and Kauno Zalgiris matchup for a place in the league phase.

The losing side will drop into the UEFA Conference League playoff round and face the winner of the Panathinaikos and CSKA 1948 tie.