Just one day after Beşiktaş's disappointing loss to Lugano in the UEFA Europa Conference League, coach Şenol Güneş has officially bid adieu to the Turkish club.

The aftermath of the Black-Whites' match against Lugano saw the board of directors convene an extraordinary meeting, which proved to be a pivotal moment for the two parties.

Şenol Güneş was personally present at this crucial gathering, a marathon session that stretched over approximately four grueling hours.

The suspense hung in the air as Beşiktaş management departed the stadium without uttering a word, leaving fans and pundits alike in eager anticipation of what was to come.

Beşiktaş released a statement confirming the resignation of Şenol Güneş from his managerial position.

In a statement entitled "We would like to thank Şenol Güneş for his efforts," the club expressed, "Following a meeting after the Lugano match with President Ahmet Nur Çebi, the club has decided that there is a need for a change of blood in line with the interests of Beşiktaş and that we can take any action to pave way for our club and team."

These words underscored the depth of contemplation behind this momentous change in leadership.

However, the club did not stop at just parting ways with their manager.

On Friday, Beşiktaş management also made the decision to convene an extraordinary congress.

This announcement was delivered in an official statement from the club, in which they revealed: "Our board of directors has decided to hold an extraordinary general assembly meeting with extraordinary elections, latest by the beginning of December. The date on which the extraordinary general assembly meeting will be held will be announced at the press conference next week."

The implications of this move signal a broader transformation within the club, hinting at significant structural adjustments on the horizon.

In the wake of Şenol Güneş's departure, the spotlight now shifts to the intriguing question of who will lead Beşiktaş in their upcoming clash against İstanbulspor.

While it is expected that Burak Yılmaz will take on the technical responsibilities for the match, the fervent desires of Beşiktaş fans add a layer of drama to this managerial transition.

Among the passionate Beşiktaş faithful, the clamor for Sergen Yalçın to assume the helm of the team is palpable.

However, the first coach to emerge as a potential candidate to succeed Şenol Güneş is Rıza Çalımbay.

Over the course of 41 matches, Şenol secured 28 victories, seven draws, and just six losses.