Beşiktaş will look to extend their impressive European campaign when they visit Celtic in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, with the Turkish side aiming to strengthen their position among the competition's leading teams.

The Matchday 4 encounter will kick off at 11:00 p.m. Türkiye time at Celtic Park in Glasgow.

Beşiktaş have collected seven points from their opening three matches, winning twice and drawing once to sit eighth in the standings. Celtic, meanwhile, have lost all three games and are 35th among the 36 teams.

The Scottish side are among four clubs yet to register a point, alongside Viktoria Plzen, Marseille and Ararat-Armenia.

Beşiktaş in strong European form

The Black Eagles have won seven of their nine European matches this season, including qualifying rounds, scoring 17 goals and conceding six.

They began their campaign with two victories over Midtjylland, winning 1-0 and 2-0, before eliminating Hradec Kralove with successive 1-0 victories.

In the playoff round, Beşiktaş defeated Kauno Zalgiris 3-0 at home before losing the return leg 1-0 away.

They carried that momentum into the league phase, beating Marseille 4-1 at home and Hoffenheim 3-2 in Germany before drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace at Dolmabahçe.

Their record stands at seven wins, one draw and one defeat from nine matches.

Orkun Kökçü faces late fitness test

Beşiktaş captain Orkun Kökçü could return after spending several weeks recovering from a foot injury sustained against Hoffenheim in the second round of the league phase.

The midfielder has resumed training with the squad after suffering a partial tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot and trauma-related separation of the heel fat pad.

Ernest Poku has also returned to training after missing the recent Süper Lig match against Kasımpaşa because of illness.

The coaching staff will assess both players before deciding whether they can feature against Celtic.

Fabio Miretti is the only confirmed absentee, with the midfielder sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Beşiktaş approach European milestone

Thursday's match will be Beşiktaş's 268th appearance in European competition.

The Istanbul club have recorded 104 victories, 51 draws and 112 defeats in their previous 267 matches, scoring 365 goals and conceding 401.

Their meeting with Celtic will also be their 143rd in the UEFA Cup and Europa League. Beşiktaş have won 64 of their previous 142 matches in the competition, drawing 26 and losing 52, with 226 goals scored and 186 conceded.

The Black Eagles will also play their 134th European away match. Their previous 133 outings have produced 36 wins, 24 draws and 73 defeats, with 154 goals scored and 248 conceded.

Beşiktaş have reached the quarterfinals of European competition three times. They advanced to the last eight of the European Cup in 1986-87, the UEFA Cup in 2002-03 and the Europa League in 2016-17, when they were eliminated by Lyon on penalties.

Celtic struggle in Europe despite domestic dominance

Celtic have faced Turkish opposition twice before, both times against Fenerbahçe during the 2015-16 Europa League group stage. The first meeting in Istanbul ended 1-1, while the return fixture in Glasgow finished 2-2.

Beşiktaş, however, will face a Scottish club in European competition for the first time.

Despite their European struggles, Celtic remain strong domestically, leading the Scottish Premiership with 28 points, four ahead of second-place Rangers.

Their European campaign has been far less successful. They opened with a 3-1 home defeat to Ferencvaros before losing 4-1 away to Benfica and 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo.

Thursday's match therefore offers Celtic an opportunity to revive their European campaign, while Beşiktaş will seek to maintain their position among the league phase's leading teams.

European records and leading scorers

Beşiktaş's biggest European victory came against Faroe Islands side B36 Torshavn, whom they defeated 6-0 in the 2018-19 Europa League qualifying rounds. They also recorded a 5-0 away win over Sarajevo in the 2002-03 UEFA Cup and 5-1 victories against Maccabi Tel Aviv and Lugano.

Their heaviest defeat came against Liverpool, who beat them 8-0 at Anfield in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage. They also suffered 6-0 losses against Leeds United in 2000-01 and Dynamo Kyiv in 2016-17.

Former striker Oktay Derelioğlu remains the club's leading European goalscorer with 14 goals between 1993 and 1999. Vincent Aboubakar and Cenk Tosun follow with 13 each, while Ricardo Quaresma and Bobo have scored 12 apiece.

Among the current squad, Orkun Kökçü, Amir Murillo and Hyeon-gyu Oh have three European goals each, while Semih Kılıçsoy has two. Vaclav Cerny, İlhan Fakılı, Ernest Poku, Wilfred Ndidi and Junior Olaitan have scored once each.

Milot Rashica has four European goals but is not included in the current squad's European roster.