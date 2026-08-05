Beşiktaş president Serdal Adalı insisted the club chose to walk away from pursuing Mohamed Salah rather than losing out on the Egyptian superstar, saying the deal no longer aligned with the club's principles before revealing the Black Eagles have shifted their focus to free agent striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Speaking to reporters at Beşiktaş's Nevzat Demir Training Facilities in Ümraniye on Wednesday, Adalı dismissed suggestions that Trabzonspor had beaten Beşiktaş to Salah's signature after the Egyptian reached an agreement with the Black Sea club in what is expected to become one of the biggest transfers in Turkish football history.

"We didn't want this transfer. We didn't sign this player," Adalı said. "People are saying Beşiktaş lost a transfer battle, but that's simply not true. We stepped away from the negotiations."

The Beşiktaş president said criticism aimed at him and the club's board over the failed pursuit had been unfair, arguing that the public narrative had wrongly portrayed the club as having been outmaneuvered.

"Since last night, it has been presented as if we were still sitting at the table and someone came and took the player from us," he said. "Our supporters should know that isn't what happened."

Adalı explained that the club abandoned talks early in the process after encountering demands and negotiation methods that did not fit either Beşiktaş's values or his own approach to doing business.

"Some things simply didn't suit Beşiktaş's structure, and they certainly didn't suit mine," he said. "Very early in the process, we encountered certain financial figures and had to deal with the player's representatives in a way I had never experienced before. That's when we decided to walk away."

Although he declined to elaborate, Adalı suggested the full story behind the negotiations would become clearer over time.

"When the time comes, people will better understand why this transfer didn't happen," he said. "I believe it turned out for the best. I wish him success."

Adalı also rejected speculation that Salah had ever been a key part of Beşiktaş's transfer strategy, saying the move emerged unexpectedly and was never included in the club's original plans.

He said social media speculation surrounding his facial expressions during Leandro Trossard's unveiling only fueled unrealistic expectations among supporters.

"People analyzed my expressions and concluded a transfer was happening," Adalı said. "They said the jersey was ready, the plane was arranged and everything was done. None of that was part of our plan."

Instead, Adalı stressed that Beşiktaş remain committed to the recruitment strategy established before the transfer window opened.

"We're continuing exactly as we planned at the start of the season," he said. "We've already signed six players. Trossard will fully join the squad next week, and we have more signings coming after that."

The president expressed confidence that the current squad is capable of competing for major honors despite missing out on Salah.

"Transfer excitement lasts three or five days," he said. "What matters is what happens on the pitch. I believe we have a very good team, and our supporters should believe that as well."

Adalı also confirmed that administrative issues surrounding Trossard's registration have now been resolved.

The Belgium international, who joined training earlier this week, is awaiting final confirmation from England because of procedural timing, but Adalı expects him to be available for Beşiktaş's second match of the season.

"The licensing issue was resolved last night," he said. "Hopefully he will be ready for the second game."

Looking ahead, Adalı revealed that Beşiktaş are actively working to sign former Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is currently available as a free agent.

"We're working on Vlahovic," he said, without providing further details about the negotiations.

The Serbian forward has emerged as one of the most sought-after free agents on the market after leaving Juventus, and Beşiktaş view him as a marquee addition to strengthen their attack.

Adalı also dismissed reports linking the club with Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz, saying Beşiktaş have made no attempt to sign the Spain international.