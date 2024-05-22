Beşiktaş are set to clash with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on Thursday under the Atatürk Olympic Stadium lights.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Beşiktaş, with six changes in the managerial position and trailing 43 points behind the league leaders going into the final week.

However, their focus has shifted entirely to the cup, offering them a chance to end the season on a high note after a disappointing league campaign.

Serdar Topraktepe's squad has been obsessed with the cup for weeks, aiming to walk away from the Atatürk Olympic Stadium with victory.

The Black Eagles have a rich history in the Turkish Cup, having reached the final 16 times, winning the trophy in 10 of those appearances, including the last five consecutive finals.

Their last defeat in the final dates back to 2002 against Kocaelispor.

The final between Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor marks their fifth encounter in the 61-year history of the cup.

In their previous four final meetings, each team has triumphed twice.

Beşiktaş claimed victory in the first final in 1974-1975 with 0-1 and 2-0 scorelines, while Trabzonspor won the 1976-1977 final with 0-1 and 0-0 results.

Trabzonspor also won the third final in the 1983-1984 season with a 2-0 score.

Their most recent final clash in the 1989-1990 season saw Beşiktaş emerge victorious with a 2-0 win.

Winning the Turkish Cup is not just a matter of pride for Beşiktaş but also crucial to boost their momentum to secure a spot in European competitions.

Currently in fifth place in the league, Beşiktaş only need to secure a draw in their final match against Kasımpaşa to finish fifth and qualify for the Europa Conference League, even if they lose the cup final.

If Başakşehir lose or draw their match and Beşiktaş win, Beşiktaş will have a chance at fourth place.

Looking beyond the possibilities, a cup win for Beşiktaş would not only guarantee a spot in Europe without worrying about the final league matches but also ensure participation in the Europa League.

Beşiktaş head into the final without any major player absences, bringing relief to the coaching staff.

Coach Serdar Topraktepe is expected to entrust the goal to Mert Günok and form the defense with Svensson, Necip, Colley, and Masuaku.

The midfield is likely to consist of Al Musrati, Gedson, and Muçi, with Rashica, Muleka, and Semih leading the attack.

Trabzonspor chances

On the other hand, the Black Sea Storm is eager to clinch their 10th Turkish Cup title tomorrow.

Trabzonspor made their first appearance in the cup final in the 1974-1975 season, their debut in the Süper Lig, and have since won 9 out of 15 final matches, claiming the championship in this arena.

Their most recent triumph was in the 2019-2020 season, defeating Alanyaspor 2-0 in the final, and they are looking to repeat this success after a three-season gap.

Throughout their cup journey, Trabzonspor have prevailed against Beşiktaş and Gençlerbirliği twice each, and once each against Galatasaray, Bursaspor, Adana Demirspor, Fenerbahçe, and Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup finals.

Trabzonspor embarked on their cup journey this season from the fourth round.

They defeated Çorum and Manisa with 3-1 scorelines in the fifth round, overcame Gençlerbirliği 2-1 in the round of 16, and secured a 1-0 victory against Başakşehir in the quarter-finals.

In the semifinals, they defeated Fatih Karagümrük 3-2 in the first leg and sealed their spot in the final with a 4-0 win in the second leg.

Under the guidance of Abdullah Avcı, who took charge on Nov. 10, 2020, Trabzonspor have claimed three trophies, one in the Süper Lig and two in the Super Cup, but have yet to secure the Turkish Cup.

Avcı is determined to add this cup to his list of achievements, aiming to become a historic figure in Trabzonspor's coaching chronicles.