Seeking their 200th all-time goal against their archrivals, Beşiktaş travel hit the road Monday for a high-stakes Süper Lig tie against Trabzonspor.

Beşiktaş enter the clash riding a wave of momentum following the international break. Under manager Vincenzo Italiano, the Black Eagles have put together a solid start to the domestic campaign, compiling 15 points from 7 matches on the back of 5 wins and 2 losses.

Following the break, Beşiktaş edged Kocaelispor 2-1 in league play before mounting a thrilling 3-2 victory over German side Hoffenheim in the UEFA Europa League.

The Istanbul side now faces a grueling stretch, with fixtures against Trabzonspor, Crystal Palace, and Istanbul Başakşehir packed into an eight-day window.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor have enjoyed a steady campaign of their own. The Black Sea Storm have collected 13 points through seven matches, recording four wins, one draw and two losses.

Vlahovic’s Return

Beşiktaş will be forced to navigate the hostile environment in Trabzon without two key contributors. Captain Orkun Kökçü, who sustained an injury during the win over Hoffenheim, and Milot Rashica, who remains sidelined for treatment, will both miss the fixture.

However, the visitors received a major boost with the return of star striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian forward missed the European fixture against Hoffenheim due to a stomach ailment but returned to full training.

If selected by Italiano, Vlahovic is expected to feature as he looks to add to his impressive tally of 6 goals in 8 matches across all competitions this season.

Historical Rivalry

Monday’s showdown marks the 144th meeting between the two clubs across a fierce 53-year rivalry that dates back to their first clash on Oct. 11, 1973 – a 2-0 victory for Trabzonspor.

Historically, Beşiktaş hold the upper hand with 57 victories to Trabzonspor's 49, while 37 matches have ended in stalemates. In those 143 previous encounters, Beşiktaş have found the net 199 times, leaving them just one goal shy of the coveted 200-goal milestone against their fierce rivals. Trabzonspor have scored 165 goals in the fixture.

Trabzonspor players train ahead of their Süper Lig match against Beşiktaş, Trabzon, Türkiye, Oct. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

In Süper Lig history alone, the two sides are meeting for the 107th time. Beşiktaş lead the league head-to-head record with 39 wins to Trabzonspor's 38, alongside 29 draws. Beşiktaş have outscored the Black Sea Storms 151 to 125 in league play, giving the hosts extra motivation to level the all-time Süper Lig win count on home turf.

Home advantage for Trabzon

History suggests Trabzonspor will draw confidence from playing in front of their home supporters. In 52 previous matches hosted in Trabzon, the hosts have claimed 24 victories, compared to 15 wins for Beşiktaş, with 13 matches resulting in draws. Last season’s corresponding fixture in Trabzon ended in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

With both sides in strong form and historical milestones hanging in the balance, Papara Park is primed for a classic Turkish football battle.

The kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time, with referee Cihan Aydın officiating the encounter.