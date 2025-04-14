Once hailed as the Süper Lig’s second-best defense, Beşiktaş’s backline has collapsed in dramatic fashion – and so have their hopes for a strong finish.
The Black Eagles have stumbled badly down the stretch, losing three of their last five matches and conceding seven goals in that stretch.
Their latest 1-0 defeat to Başakşehir didn’t just add to their misery – it put their grip on third place at serious risk.
They failed to capitalize on a slip-up by third-place Samsunspor and are now only one point clear of a resurgent Eyüpspor.
Beşiktaş’s collapse isn’t just about results – it’s structural. In their previous 11 league matches between Weeks 16 and 26, they had conceded just eight goals. That discipline has evaporated.
When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, Beşiktaş surged. His first five matches brought four wins, one draw, and only three goals conceded – a dream start for the Norwegian.
But that momentum hit a wall. In his last five league matches, Solskjaer's men managed just four points, shipping seven goals and showing signs of tactical disarray.
The contrast couldn’t be sharper: from contender to crisis.
The defense has been further rattled by injury woes. Gabriel Paulista missed 12 games with a lengthy layoff before returning in Week 27 against Gaziantep FK.
Just as the veteran Brazilian returned, disaster struck again: German center-back Felix Uduokhai suffered a torn ligament in his right ankle, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.
Without a stable pairing at the back, Beşiktaş have struggled to rebuild their once-imposing defensive line. The cracks are now wide open – and so are the spaces behind them.