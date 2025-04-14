Once hailed as the Süper Lig’s second-best defense, Beşiktaş’s backline has collapsed in dramatic fashion – and so have their hopes for a strong finish.

The Black Eagles have stumbled badly down the stretch, losing three of their last five matches and conceding seven goals in that stretch.

Their latest 1-0 defeat to Başakşehir didn’t just add to their misery – it put their grip on third place at serious risk.

They failed to capitalize on a slip-up by third-place Samsunspor and are now only one point clear of a resurgent Eyüpspor.

Beşiktaş’s collapse isn’t just about results – it’s structural. In their previous 11 league matches between Weeks 16 and 26, they had conceded just eight goals. That discipline has evaporated.

Tale of 2 Solskjaers

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, Beşiktaş surged. His first five matches brought four wins, one draw, and only three goals conceded – a dream start for the Norwegian.

But that momentum hit a wall. In his last five league matches, Solskjaer's men managed just four points, shipping seven goals and showing signs of tactical disarray.

The contrast couldn’t be sharper: from contender to crisis.

Injuries compound the chaos

The defense has been further rattled by injury woes. Gabriel Paulista missed 12 games with a lengthy layoff before returning in Week 27 against Gaziantep FK.

Just as the veteran Brazilian returned, disaster struck again: German center-back Felix Uduokhai suffered a torn ligament in his right ankle, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Without a stable pairing at the back, Beşiktaş have struggled to rebuild their once-imposing defensive line. The cracks are now wide open – and so are the spaces behind them.