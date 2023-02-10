Beşiktaş's coach Şenol Güneş took time Thursday to personally visit the Vodafone Park Earthquake Relief Center and show his appreciation and gratitude for the tireless efforts and great dedication of the volunteers that have been giving their all for days to help the earthquake victims.

Assistant coaches Bayram Bektaş, Şeref Çiçek and Eren Şafak also facilitated Güneş's visit to Vodafone Park Earthquake Relief Center.

Addressing a press gathering regarding the earthquake disaster that stifled Türkiye, Güneş, who was touched by reading the note attached to the toy sent by a little fan to the aid center, said: "Life has given us such a test. We endured a massive disaster. There have been painful deaths. May the Almighty have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, I express my condolences to their relatives."

"I convey my best wishes to our injured citizens. We feel the pain in our hearts. Türkiye is standing by to help our citizens in the earthquake area. Not only Türkiye, but the world is standing. Everyone is trying to help. Our club has outstanding efforts under the leadership of our President Ahmet Nur Cebi and our board of directors. The people we love are waiting for help, under the rubble or outside. We will do whatever we can for our earthquake victims," he added.

Action at Nef

Meanwhile, Galatasaray's Portuguese football star, Sergio Oliveira, arrived at Nef Stadium's help center with his wife, generously offering their assistance to the Kahramanmaraş earthquake cause.

After devastating earthquakes that shook Kahramanmaraş and left a deep impact on Türkiye, Galatasaray has taken the initiative and launched an aid campaign to dispatch the collected materials to the disaster areas.

Joining the effort to support the relief activities, Portuguese footballer Sergio Oliveira and his wife have visited the aid center at Nef Stadium, demonstrating their solidarity with the affected communities.

Galatasaray's Sergio Oliveira (C) and his wife helping volunteers of the Kahramanmaraş earthquake cause at the Nef Stadium, Istanbul, Feb. 9, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Galatasaray will support the earthquake region, centered in Kahramanmaraş and encompassing 10 provinces, with life-sustaining containers.

In the announcement issued by the Yellow-Red club, they vowed to dispatch a total of 500 containers to the region in the initial phase of their endeavor. It has been reported that citizens who want to support can donate to the club for containers, whose prices range between TL 50,000 and TL 80,000 ($2,655 and $4,250).