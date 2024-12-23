Beşiktaş, this season, faced a familiar slump after starting with championship aspirations, as it fell behind in the race by midseason.

As of the 17th week in the Süper Lig, the Black Eagles sit in sixth place, 18 points behind leaders Galatasaray.

With a record of seven wins, five draws, and four losses from 16 matches, Beşiktaş have accumulated 26 points.

They have scored 25 goals but conceded 18.

Despite the arrival of high-profile stars like manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rafa Silva, and Ciro Immobile, the optimism surrounding Beşiktaş quickly faded.

The season began strong, with Beşiktaş winning their first three matches – against Samsunspor, Antalyaspor, and Sivasspor – without dropping points.

However, a 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor marked the start of a dip in form.

Wins over Eyüpspor and Kayserispor helped maintain momentum before they dropped points in a late 2-2 draw against Gaziantep FK.

Beşiktaş’s early eight-match unbeaten run saw them sitting second, trailing Galatasaray by just five points, with 20 points.

However, their fortunes turned sharply after that.

In the next eight matches, the team won only one – against Fenerbahçe – while suffering four defeats and three draws.

Losses to Galatasaray, Kasımpaşa, Başakşehir, and Göztepe saw Beşiktaş drift away from the title race.

After an encouraging start, Beşiktaş's loss to Galatasaray in a crucial derby, which marked their first defeat of the season, triggered a downward spiral.

They bounced back with a 3-1 loss to Kasımpaşa, followed by a goalless draw against Başakşehir, and then a humiliating 4-2 defeat at home to Göztepe.

By this point, their title hopes seemed dashed.

With a four-match stretch of losses and draws in Istanbul, the team lost critical ground, dropping to sixth place with 21 points.

The struggles continued, including a disappointing 1-1 draw against Hatayspor, a 1-0 win over Fenerbahçe, a loss to Adana Demirspor, and another 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor.

The team's performance on the field was mirrored by turmoil off it.

Fans grew increasingly frustrated with the playstyle under van Bronckhorst, and criticisms mounted after losses to Trabzonspor, Gaziantep, and in the UEFA Europa League.

The tipping point came after a 4-2 loss to Göztepe and a 3-1 defeat in the Europa League to Maccabi Tel Aviv, prompting the management to part ways with the Dutch coach.

Assistant coach Serdar Topraktepe took charge temporarily, but he couldn't reverse the slide.

His tenure saw mixed results: a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor, a 1-0 win over Fenerbahçe, and subsequent defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Adana Demirspor and a 1-1 draw with Alanyaspor.

Despite leading in three matches – against Gaziantep, Kasımpaşa, and Göztepe – Beşiktaş faltered in the final moments, losing seven crucial points and adding to their woes.

Off the pitch, the club's internal issues intensified as fan frustrations grew.

The sacking of Samet Aybaba and Brad Friedel, along with the resignation of President Hasan Arat from both the Football AŞ and club presidencies, highlighted the growing instability surrounding Beşiktaş.