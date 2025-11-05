The fallout from the fiery Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby continues, as the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Legal Counsel has referred Beşiktaş midfielder Orkun Kökçü and head coach Sergen Yalçın to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) following their conduct in Sunday’s 3-2 defeat at Tüpraş Stadium.

Kökçü, who was shown a straight red card in the first half after a reckless challenge on Edson Alvarez, faces charges of “unsporting behavior” under Article 43 of the TFF’s Disciplinary Code.

The dismissal marked a turning point in the match, with Beşiktaş losing control after leading 2-0.

Head coach Sergen Yalçın was also referred to the PFDK for unsporting conduct and verbal abuse under Articles 36 and 41.

His heated exchanges with match officials and the opposing bench late in the second half were cited in the TFF’s official report, prompting a precautionary suspension effective Nov. 3.

Beşiktaş, as a club, faces multiple disciplinary counts – including offensive chants, pitch incidents, and breaches of equipment regulations – all stemming from the same high-tension derby.

The TFF cited Articles 52, 53, and 46, as well as Section 22/1 of the Sports Equipment Directive, in its case submission.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, were not spared from scrutiny; the Istanbul giants were also referred to the board for “offensive chanting” under Article 53.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, Kayserispor, and Kocaelispor were among other clubs named in this week’s disciplinary report.

Trabzonspor’s Benjamin Bouchouari was cited for “violent conduct,” while Kayserispor President Nurettin Açıkalın and several club officials face charges for violating accreditation and procedural regulations during their home match against Kasımpaşa.

Kayserispor assistant coach Vito Tercolo was hit with a multi-count referral, accused of violating directives, unsporting behavior, and ignoring prior sanctions – making him one of the few individuals to face disciplinary action on three separate grounds this week.

The TFF’s legal office confirmed that all cases will be reviewed by the PFDK in the coming days.

Potential sanctions range from match bans and fines to stadium closures, depending on the severity of each offense.

For Beşiktaş, the decisions could significantly impact their upcoming fixtures, with both Yalçın and Kökçü expected to face at least short-term suspensions if found guilty.

The club, already under pressure after consecutive league defeats, now faces the added strain of disciplinary uncertainty.