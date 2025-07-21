Beşiktaş’s route back to European respectability is anything but smooth, as the Turkish giants must first eliminate Ukrainian powerhouse Shakhtar Donetsk before facing the Champions League third qualifying round loser between Rangers and Panathinaikos in the UEFA Europa League.

The draw, made on Monday at UEFA’s Nyon headquarters, set the stage for a brutally competitive journey.

Fresh off a fourth-place Süper Lig finish, Beşiktaş are back on the continental trail, hoping to restore their status among Europe’s elite.

But the road begins with a familiar foe.

Brutal opening test: Shakhtar Donetsk

Beşiktaş must first survive a two-legged showdown with Shakhtar, a side boasting pedigree, pace and pain for opponents.

The Ukrainians, 2009 UEFA Cup winners and 2020 Europa League semifinalists, finished second domestically and carry the technical DNA of Eastern European football – crisp passing, midfield dominance, and deadly transitions.

The first leg of that second qualifying round clash will be played on Thursday, with the return leg on July 31.

Given the conflict in Ukraine, Shakhtar are likely to host the game at a neutral venue such as Hamburg, where they’ve played in recent UEFA ties.

Beşiktaş, under Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will likely rely on a compact, high-pressing 4-2-3-1 system.

Yet, Shakhtar’s midfield core, led by Georgiy Sudakov, will pose tactical questions Solskjaer must answer swiftly.

Next hurdle: Rangers or Panathinaikos

If Beşiktaş prevail, they’ll clash with the loser of the Champions League third qualifying round tie between two historic European clubs: Scotland’s Rangers or Greece’s Panathinaikos.

Rangers, under Russell Martin, remain a force in continental play.

A 2022 Europa League finalist, the Glaswegian side combines physicality with set-piece prowess and raucous support at Ibrox.

Captain James Tavernier and a summer-reinforced squad promise no easy night for visitors.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, are rebuilding under Rui Vitoria.

The Athens club, semi-finalists in the 1971 European Cup, now leans on a technical, possession-based game.

With Fotis Ioannidis pulling the strings and home matches at either Apostolos Nikolaidis or the Olympic Stadium, they present a disciplined, tactical minefield.

The third qualifying round matches are scheduled for Aug. 7 and 14. If Beşiktaş reach this stage, one leg will be played at Beşiktaş Park, where their home crowd’s intensity is known to tilt ties.

History and implications

Beşiktaş have danced this dance before.

Their best European run came in 1987 with a Champions League quarterfinal berth, while Europa League exploits have been a mixed bag since.

The last meeting with Panathinaikos came in 2010-11 group play – one win apiece. With Shakhtar, the Turkish side has scars from past defeats.

This year's stakes are higher.

Should Beşiktaş progress through both rounds, they’ll earn a Europa League group stage berth – prestige, prize money, and profile await.

Failure would send them to the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff, a significant downgrade.