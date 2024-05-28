Necip Uysal, a product of Beşiktaş's youth academy, is experiencing the most consistent season of his career in black and white.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has faced criticism since joining the first team, has been a trusted figure by coaches when needed, despite occasionally being on the bench.

Capable of playing in midfield and defense, Necip has had a remarkable season, showcasing his consistency and setting personal records at the club he's become synonymous with.

This season, he played 29 matches in the league for a total of 2,347 minutes, seven European matches for 502 minutes and six Turkish Cup matches for 540 minutes.

Necip Uysal has played a total of 42 official matches this season, totaling 3,389 minutes on the field, marking the longest period he has spent on the pitch for Beşiktaş.

Previously, in the 2010-2011 season, he set a record by playing 2,591 minutes.

Uysal has had the most starts for Beşiktaş this season.

Starting in the first 11 for 25 Super League matches, six Turkish Cup matches, and six European matches, Necip has started in a total of 37 matches, surpassing his record of 29 matches in the 2011-2012 season.

Despite facing criticism throughout his career, Necip has always been a favorite of all the coaches he has worked with.

Starting his senior career under the management of Mustafa Denizli, the 33-year-old midfielder has played under 14 different coaches.

Especially this season, Necip became one of the indispensable players for Fernando Santos, who briefly coached Beşiktaş.

The experienced player caught the attention of Santos, who took over the team at the beginning of the season, in search of a stable center-back.

Uysal became Omar Colley's partner in defense after Daniel Amartey, Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov, and Eric Bailly, and also kept out Joe Worrall, who was brought in during the winter transfer window.

After the match against Konyaspor in the Süper Lig, Santos praised Necip's performance, saying, "Necip Uysal is playing wonderfully. He is an incredible professional. Worrall not playing is not Worrall's fault; it's Necip's because he is one of the best players in the team."

Serdar Topraktepe, who was appointed as the head coach of Beşiktaş for the second time this season after Santos, also benefited from Necip's experience in crucial matches.