Brazilian winger Antony will be available for Real Betis' crucial La Liga clash against Real Madrid this weekend after the Spanish FA (RFEF) overturned his controversial red card from Sunday's 2-1 victory over Getafe.

The on-loan Manchester United forward saw red in stoppage time for a late tackle on Juan Iglesias, but Betis swiftly appealed, arguing that the referee’s report did not accurately reflect the incident.

The RFEF Disciplinary Committee agreed, ruling that Antony had attempted to play the ball without making contact with his opponent.

Antony's impact

Since arriving on loan in January, Antony has reinvigorated Betis’ attack, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five appearances.

The former Ajax star, who joined United for £85 million in 2022, struggled to find consistent form in England, netting just 12 goals in 96 appearances. Now, he is thriving in Spain and eager to continue his resurgence against the league’s biggest club.

“I was always hopeful,” Antony said after learning of the decision. “I’m very happy and ready for Saturday’s game. Everyone at the club is pleased. Now, I have to stay focused – we know what’s at stake in front of our fans.”

Madrid's outrage

While Betis celebrate, Real Madrid are seething.

Los Blancos are furious over what they see as blatant favoritism and a dangerous precedent in disciplinary rulings.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario AS, Real Madrid insiders have expressed outrage and are alleging bias against the club.

“The Federation is targeting us. Overturning a red card that was clearly assessed by the referee is like having judges re-referee the games. They are actively working against us,” a club source claimed.

Even the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) was reportedly caught off guard by the decision.

Betis themselves were surprised, having expected their appeal to fail.

The ruling has reignited debate over transparency in football’s disciplinary process, with critics questioning whether such decisions are influenced by politics rather than fairness.