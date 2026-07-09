Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and South Korean supergroup BTS as co-headliners of FIFA's first-ever World Cup final halftime show, adding another global superstar to a landmark entertainment spectacle set for the 2026 tournament finale.

FIFA announced Wednesday that the 11-minute performance will take place during halftime of the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium, the tournament name for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The event marks the first time FIFA has introduced a dedicated halftime show for its showcase match, following a format similar to the Super Bowl's iconic musical performances.

The star-studded lineup also includes Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS 22 Chorus, Coldplay and beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is curating the production, which FIFA says will bring together football, music and social impact before an audience expected to reach hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

The halftime show will serve as the centerpiece of FIFA's partnership with Global Citizen to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative seeking to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

According to FIFA, more than $50 million has already been raised. The total includes a $1 contribution from every World Cup match ticket sold, with proceeds directed toward educational and community projects across the globe.

"When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. "We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world."

Infantino said the performance is designed to leave a lasting impact beyond the championship match itself.

"As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle," he said.

The diverse lineup spans multiple musical genres, blending pop, Latin, K-pop, Afrobeats, classical music and choral performances to reflect the global nature of the tournament.

Burna Boy's appearance follows his collaboration with Shakira on the official World Cup song, "Dai Dai," while Dudamel, music and artistic director of the New York Philharmonic, will add a classical dimension to the show alongside the acclaimed PS 22 Chorus.

The inclusion of Sesame Street and The Muppets characters is intended to reinforce the event's educational message and create a family-friendly celebration for fans of all ages.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition to feature 48 teams and is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The final will be played at the approximately 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament.