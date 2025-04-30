Athletic Bilbao's dreams of reaching a Europa League final at their home ground, San Mames, are just one hurdle away.

They face Manchester United in a crucial semifinal tie, with the first leg set for Thursday evening. Both teams will be looking for a vital advantage ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford.

After a breathtaking comeback against Lyon in the quarterfinals, Manchester United enters the semifinals with renewed confidence.

The Red Devils were deadlocked 2-2 after the first leg in France but took a 4-2 lead in the second leg at Old Trafford.

However, Lyon hit back with four unanswered goals, pushing the match into extra time.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Lyon was on the brink of a famous win, but United's late rally – three goals in the final six minutes, including strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire – sealed a 7-6 aggregate victory.

United had previously cruised through the group stage, averaging two goals per game, before eliminating Real Sociedad in the round of 16.

With a Europa League title in their sights, they are looking to salvage an otherwise disappointing season.

Though they are struggling in the Premier League, the competition offers a potential route into next season’s Champions League.

United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, remains unbeaten in his last eight European matches, guiding the team to 28 goals in the tournament.

United leads the competition in shots (222) and touches in the opponent’s area (458). Despite this dominance, history is not on their side against Athletic, having lost three of their last four encounters. Their only victory over the Basques came back in 1957. The teams last met in the 2011-12 Europa League, with Athletic winning both legs and advancing to the final.

Bilbao aim for history

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, is aiming to break new ground.

They have reached the Europa League semifinals for just the third time in their history, having previously finished runners-up in 1977 and 2012.

Their current form, bolstered by a Copa del Rey triumph last year, makes them strong contenders to lift another trophy, especially with the final set to be held at their home ground.

Ernesto Valverde’s side, who finished one place and one point ahead of United in the group stage, has been impressive in this year’s competition.

They have won all six of their home matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two.

Their journey to the semifinals has included dramatic victories, including a 3-1 home win over Roma and a crucial 2-0 second-leg triumph over Rangers after a goalless draw in Glasgow.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League round of 16 second leg match against Roma at the San Mames stadium, Bilbao, Spain, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo)

In La Liga, Athletic is fighting for a top-four finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

A recent win over Las Palmas has kept them ahead of their closest rivals, Villarreal and Real Betis, with just five games remaining.

Valverde’s men are well-rested, having been given the weekend off while Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a thrilling Spanish Cup final.

This extra rest, coupled with the advantage of home support, gives Athletic an edge in this crucial encounter.

Injury woes

United’s injury list continues to grow, with key players like Amad Diallo, Toby Collyer, and Matthijs de Ligt likely to miss out on the first leg.

Altay Bayındır and Ayden Heaven could also be unavailable, while Diogo Dalot (calf) and Joshua Zirkzee (hamstring) are doubtful, and Lisandro Martinez is a long-term absentee. Despite these setbacks, captain Bruno Fernandes remains central to United’s hopes.

With 29 goal involvements in 31 Europa League knockout appearances, Fernandes holds a competition record and will be crucial to United’s ambitions.

For Athletic, much of the focus will be on Nico Williams, whose performances at San Mames have been exceptional.

The 21-year-old has contributed to at least one goal in all six of their Europa League home games this season, netting five goals and providing two assists.

While his brother Inaki Williams scored the winner against Las Palmas last week, the pair will likely be reunited in the attack against United.

Oihan Sancet, who has scored 18 goals from midfield, is a key absentee due to injury.

Athletic's veteran right-back, Oscar De Marcos, is the only player remaining from the teams’ last meeting in 2012.

At 36, De Marcos may not be a guaranteed starter, but his experience could prove invaluable in this high-stakes encounter.