Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini's appeal trial on fraud allegations is set for March 2025, according to Platini’s lawyer, Dominic Nellen, who spoke to DPA on Tuesday.

The hearing will be held at a special court of appeal from March 3 to 25 in Muttenz, near Basel.

Blatter, 88, the former president of FIFA, and Platini, 69, the former head of UEFA, were acquitted of fraud charges in 2022.

The prosecution accused Blatter of unlawfully awarding Platini a payment of 2 million francs ($2.3 million).

The defendants claim the payment was for outstanding amounts from a verbal agreement regarding Platini's consultancy work.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland saw no legal basis for the payment, but the Swiss Federal Criminal Court ruled "in dubio pro reo" – the defendants were not convicted due to remaining doubts about their guilt.

The Office of the Attorney General then appealed the decision.