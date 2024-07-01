Three-time champions Spain overcame an early own-goal scare to defeat a resilient Georgia 4-1, sealing their spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals and ending the underdogs' magical journey.

La Roja displayed dominance in a thrilling match, highlighted by exquisite goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo, setting the stage for a showdown against hosts Germany on Friday.

Spain had fallen behind in the 18th minute against the run of play when Georges Mikautadze found Otar Kakabadze, who whipped in an early cross that struck Robin Le Normand and bounced into his own net, sending Georgian fans into a frenzy.

Playing in their maiden Euros, Georgia were riding a wave of euphoria and seeking an unlikely Iberian double after last week's stunning 2-0 win over Portugal propelled them into the knockout rounds.

Georgia were spurred on by thousands of traveling supporters wearing white and draped in national flags. The fans clapped, roared, and chanted in unison to the beat of pounding drums.

Spain came into the game after three group-stage wins without conceding a goal. Coach Luis de la Fuente brought back his first-choice players.

Georgia stuck with a lineup that included tournament joint-top scorer Georges Mikautadze and leading goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Spain remained cool and confident, barely troubled by the determination of the Georgians, with youngsters Williams and Lamine Yamal quick, inventive, and relentless down the flanks.

"Against Germany, we have to be at our best," said player of the match Rodri. "We knew it was going to be tough. They caused us trouble. We had chances.

"It was unfortunate about the goal, but we showed character and pride to come back. We knew they would be a solid team."

Biggest threat

Spain took control from the start and almost went ahead after five minutes when Dani Carvajal's cross from the right found Pedri, who forced an early save from Mamardashvili.

Williams posed the biggest threat in a pulsating game and came close soon after when his goal-bound effort from outside the area was deflected wide.

Mamardashvili was called into action several times, making early saves from Dani Carvajal's glancing header and a shot from the edge of the area by Fabian Ruiz.

Spain were untroubled after falling behind and found their equalizer in the 39th minute when Williams picked out Rodri, who fired low into the corner.

But Georgia never gave up, with Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bursting out of their own half in pursuit of a goal that could have made history.

Kvaratskhelia almost found the net when he saw goalkeeper Unai Simon out of position and attempted a bold long-range effort from inside his own half that flew just wide of the post.

However, Spain took the lead six minutes into the second half when the impressive Yamal curled a cross that Fabian Ruiz headed home to make it 2-1.

Williams extinguished any hope of a Georgia comeback when he fired into the roof of the net in the 75th minute before substitute Dani Olmo completed the rout with seven minutes left.

Georgia's French coach, Willy Sagnol, said his team now had time to reflect on the remarkable feat they had achieved.

"The squad has been absolutely fantastic. I'm very proud of that," he said. "I'm very proud of what the players have done in the last months. Now it's the end of a journey, but I'm sure the next one will also be very exciting."