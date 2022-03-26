Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been battling leukemia since 2019, announced on Saturday he would be hospitalized again due to a risk of a relapse.
"My remission after the transplant (of bone marrow in October 2019) was great, but unfortunately, these diseases are sneaky," the 53-year-old told a press conference.
"The latest tests revealed a risk of a relapse."
"To avoid it, I will have to undertake a course of treatment.
"This time I will not attempt a slide tackle on an escaping opponent. I will anticipate it and not let him get ahead of me."
Mihajlovic, 53, said he will be admitted next week to the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna.
The Serbian – who had a distinguished playing career in Serie A winning the title twice with Lazio (2000) and Inter Milan (2006) – took over at Bologna in January 2019.
Mihajlovic – who also won the 1991 European Cup with Red Star Belgrade and the 1999 Cup Winners Cup with Lazio – lifted the club out of the relegation zone to a 10th-place finish.
Bologna finished 12th the following two seasons and are presently in that position in Serie A, with eight games remaining.
