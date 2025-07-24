Aitana Bonmati struck gold in the 113th minute, propelling world champions Spain into their first-ever UEFA Women’s Euro final with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time win over eight-time winners Germany on Wednesday.

Bonmati’s clever feint and near-post finish broke the deadlock in a tense semifinal at Stadion Zurich, sealing a historic win that sends La Roja into Sunday’s final in Basel – a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final against holders England.

Spain, now unbeaten in their last 17 competitive matches, dominated possession but were repeatedly frustrated by a gritty German defense.

The decisive moment came when Bonmati, crowned world player of the year in 2023 and 2024, cut in from the left, skipped past her marker with a dummy, and fired a tight-angle shot that beat Ann-Katrin Berger at the near post.

The Chelsea goalkeeper, outstanding throughout the tournament, was caught off-guard expecting a cross.

It was a cruel end for a resilient German side that had survived down to 10 players in the quarterfinals and nearly dragged this one to penalties too.

But Spain’s persistence finally told – and with it, a long-awaited breakthrough on the Euro stage.

Spain’s statement win

Spain’s 1-0 victory marked their first win over Germany in women’s football history and cemented their place among the elite.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati (L), Maria Mendez (2nd R) and Patricia Guijarro (R) congratulate Catalina Coll (2nd L) after she made a save in added time during the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semifinal football match against Germany at the Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland, July 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

For a nation riding high after lifting the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Nations League, this result underlines a golden generation’s hunger for more.

Under coach Montserrat Tome, Spain’s blend of tactical precision, technical brilliance, and youthful exuberance has become the hallmark of their meteoric rise.

The semifinal win extended their unbeaten Euro 2025 campaign – now five wins and a draw – with 13 goals scored and just three conceded.

Battle of wills in Zurich

Germany, led by Christian Wuck, came into the match as underdogs after a draining quarterfinal win over France.

Yet they matched Spain stride for stride through 90 minutes. Spain’s 62% possession proved sterile early on, with Paralluelo and Caldentey’s efforts stifled by Marina Hegering and Giulia Gwinn.

Salma Paralluelo had the first real sight of goal in the 18th minute, curling a shot that Frohms palmed away. Germany responded with quick counters, Alexandra Popp twice threatening but denied by last-ditch defending. A key moment came when Irene Paredes threw herself in front of a powerful Popp shot just before halftime.

The second half followed the same rhythm – Spain probing, Germany absorbing.

Frohms stood tall again to deny substitute Alexia Putellas late on, while Schuller’s header grazed the post for Germany. But neither side could find the breakthrough in regulation.

Bonmati delivers in the moment

As the game ticked into the 113th minute, Bonmati – as she so often does – stepped up. Taking a pass from Mariona Caldentey, the Barcelona midfielder swerved inside and rifled home her third goal of the tournament, triggering a roar from the 15,000 fans in attendance.

Bonmati’s numbers told the story: 92% pass completion, 11.2 kilometers covered, four chances created. “Aitana is our engine,” Tome said post-match. “When it matters most, she delivers.”

Spain’s depth

Spain’s depth proved crucial. Paralluelo’s pace stretched the German backline, while substitutes Putellas and Caldentey added experience and flair.

Cata Coll was alert in goal, pulling off three crucial saves – the most vital coming in the 115th minute when Sjoeke Nusken rattled the post with a looping header.

Defensively, Laia Codina and Paredes held the line, ensuring Germany’s final push fell short.

Tome’s tactical masterclass

Coach Montse Tome – often under the microscope since replacing Jorge Vilda – silenced critics with a tactical masterclass. Her use of the 4-3-3 formation, high pressing, and controlled transitions muted Germany’s counter-attacks.

Her gamble to rest Jenni Hermoso until late paid off, with the veteran stabilizing midfield in extra time.

“We’ve made history,” Tome said. “But we’re not done. Our eyes are on England.”

Germany’s brave exit

For Germany, it’s a bitter end, but one full of promise. Their compact defense, led by Gwinn and Oberdorf, held firm until extra time, while Frohms’ six saves kept them in it. But their attack lacked bite, managing just three shots on target. Still, with youngsters like Nusken and Schuller rising, the future looks bright.

Wuck remained defiant: “We gave everything. This team has heart. We’ll be back.”

A final for the ages

The final now pits the reigning World Cup champions against the reigning European champions – a blockbuster clash at St. Jakob-Park in Basel.

England, who edged Italy 2-1 in extra time on Monday, are unbeaten since their World Cup loss to Spain. Spain, meanwhile, carry momentum, history, and belief.

It’s not just a rematch – it’s a rivalry reborn.

Off the pitch, both sides carry powerful narratives.

England’s Jess Carter received widespread support after racist abuse, while Spain’s team has healed from the Rubiales scandal, with ex-boycotting players like Mapi Leon returning to the fold.