Kylian Mbappe’s return to the Santiago Bernabeu was supposed to steady a wounded season. Instead, it exposed just how fractured things have become at Real Madrid.

The France captain was whistled by sections of Madrid supporters after coming off the bench in Thursday’s 2-0 La Liga win over Real Oviedo, the latest sign of growing unrest around a club stumbling toward the finish line of another trophyless campaign.

With Barcelona already crowned champions after last weekend’s Clasico victory, Madrid’s season has drifted into damage control.

Mbappe, sidelined in that decisive defeat because of a thigh injury, returned as a 69th-minute substitute but found little warmth from the Bernabeu crowd.

Supporters have increasingly questioned the forward’s commitment in recent weeks, particularly after he travelled to Sardinia during his recovery period.

The whistles echoed around a half-empty stadium as Mbappe jogged onto the pitch, though the striker forced a smile and later tried to downplay the tension.

“I am very good, at 100%,” Mbappe told reporters after the match. “The coach told me that for him I’m the fourth forward in the squad.”

The comment immediately deepened the controversy.

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa had opted to start Vinicius Junior, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia in attack, leaving Mbappe and Jude Bellingham on the bench after both recently returned from fitness concerns.

Arbeloa later denied demoting the club’s marquee signing in the pecking order.

“Maybe he didn’t understand me well,” Arbeloa said. “A player who four days ago couldn’t even make the bench shouldn’t start today.”

The coach insisted the decision was precautionary ahead of Sunday’s match and maintained Mbappe remains his first-choice striker.

Still, the episode underlined the uncertainty engulfing Madrid.

Mbappe arrived in Spain carrying the weight of expectation and has largely delivered statistically, scoring 41 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions. Yet the numbers have not shielded him from criticism as Madrid’s season unraveled through injuries, defensive instability and major defeats to Barcelona.

The Bernabeu crowd has historically turned on even its biggest stars during moments of frustration. Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe’s childhood idol, endured similar treatment during his Madrid years. On Thursday, Vinicius also heard whistles after a frustrating first half.

Madrid eventually found control through younger legs.

Garcia opened the scoring just before halftime, meeting a low Brahim Diaz pass with a composed finish after a sluggish opening period in which Oviedo threatened through Nacho Vidal.

Diaz remained Madrid’s sharpest attacking outlet, forcing a save from Aaron Escandell before halftime and testing the goalkeeper again after the break. Oviedo squandered chances to equalize, with Vidal dragging another effort wide after finding space inside the area.

Mbappe entered to a hostile soundtrack but still helped settle the match, supplying the pass for Bellingham to drill home Madrid’s second goal late on.

The result itself changed little.

Madrid are set to finish a second consecutive season without a major trophy, while questions continue to swirl around the club’s direction. President Florentino Perez has already called elections during a turbulent period marked by fan frustration and growing uncertainty over the dugout.

A banner reading “Florentino go now” was removed by stewards during the match, reflecting divisions among supporters over the club president’s leadership.

Arbeloa’s own future remains unclear amid speculation linking Jose Mourinho with a sensational return to the Bernabeu. The coach replaced Xabi Alonso in January but has struggled to steady a season that never recovered momentum.

For Mbappe, Thursday became another reminder that even extraordinary numbers are not always enough at Real Madrid. At the Bernabeu, performances are measured against trophies, and this season has left too few of them to silence the noise.