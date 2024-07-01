Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has expressed his support for the Turkish national football team ahead of their match against Austria.

While attending an event in Berlin, Tyson, known worldwide for his exploits in the squared circle, voiced his desire to see the Crescent-Stars coming up on top on Tuesday.

During the event, specially crafted boxing gloves adorned with the Turkish flag and emblem were presented to Tyson, recognizing him as a friend of Türkiye.

Turkish businessperson Vahap Oğuz Arslan (L) poses for a photo with Mike Tyson, Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2024. (DHA Photo)

The gloves, a gesture of goodwill, were personally signed by Tyson himself.

Businessperson Vahap Oğuz Arslan, who has collaborated with Tyson on various projects over the years, emphasized their longstanding friendship and ongoing initiatives.

"We have been working closely with Mike Tyson for quite some time. We hold him in great esteem, and Mike has a deep affection for Turks," Arslan said.

Tyson expressed his gratitude for the gesture, stating that he plans to donate one of the signed gloves to the Turkish national team.

He conveyed his best wishes for the team's success against Austria, praising their recent achievement of advancing from their group after many years.

Addressing the young footballers, Tyson highlighted the historic opportunity before them and encouraged them to fight for victory.

With their eyes set on emulating their 2008 campaign, surprise the Crescent-Stars will be on the lookout for the quarterfinals as they face Austria in the Euro 2024 round of 16.