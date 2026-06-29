Brazil booked its spot in the last 16 of the World Cup on Monday after a dramatic fight against Japan, with a last-minute goal of Gabriel Martinelli helping it to secure a 2-1 score in Houston.

Martinelli's winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time settled an enthralling last-32 battle that sends Brazil into a last-16 clash with either Norway or Ivory Coast.

Record five-times champions Brazil, whose World Cup title drought stands at 24 years, looked stunned in the first half but returned for the second half with renewed vigour, racing toward a goal that would take it to the next stage.

Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano scored a classy solo goal after 29 minutes following a Brazil mistake to stun the huge numbers of fans decked out in yellow.

Carlo Ancelotti's men hit back 11 minutes after half-time with a header from veteran Casemiro off an assist from Gabriel Magalhaes after just missing another chance two minutes earlier.

The shot sailed just out of reach of the outstretched hand of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and into the net.

Then up popped Martinelli right at the death to settle it and send the Brazil fans wild.

History was against Japan, as they had never won a knockout game. Japan beat Brazil 3-2 in October in a home friendly for their first victory over the South Americans.