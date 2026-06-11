Neymar was again absent from Brazil’s training session in Morristown, New Jersey, on Wednesday as the squad continued preparations for Saturday’s World Cup opener against Morocco while also celebrating head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s 67th birthday.

Ancelotti’s players paid tribute to the Italian, who has been tasked with ending Brazil’s 24-year wait for a sixth World Cup title, with a traditional guard of honor. Barcelona forward Raphinha later joked that the team had gone easy on him compared with the usual treatment.

"He passed through it, but nobody touched him," Raphinha said.

Talisman Neymar continues his intensive rehabilitation for a grade 2 calf injury suffered while playing for Santos in Brazil in mid-May.

The 34-year-old is set to miss the first game, with no indication yet on whether he will feature in subsequent group matches against Haiti and Scotland.

Despite Neymar’s absence, Brazilian pundits present at the training ground remained optimistic.

"Brazil is not the great favorite, but it has good players that can come together to form a good team. I think it has its chances," said Zinho, a key midfielder in the Brazil team that won the World Cup in the United States in 1994.

Zinho, who is currently a pundit for ESPN, believes Ancelotti’s side will be cautious against a Morocco team that reached the semifinals at the last World Cup.

Benjamin Back, a popular Brazilian radio commentator, said Ancelotti would not alter the team’s style.

"He will have a team that defends and waits for the opponents’ actions before trying to be quick in transition once it wins the ball," he said.

"It is a young group, with good physical condition and a great coach. I would put Brazil among the favorites," he added.

Brazil’s first game will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.