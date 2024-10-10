Brazil travel to Santiago on Thursday night to confront Chile in a critical CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Pressure is mounting on manager Dorival Junior, who has been at the helm for less than a year, as the Selecao find themselves at risk of missing out on the World Cup for the first time in history.

While the Samba Boys have not yet hit a full-blown crisis, the stakes are high; a disappointing October could send shock waves throughout the nation.

The five-time World Cup champions have participated in every tournament since the World Cup’s inception in 1930, but their chances of reaching the 2026 finals are now in jeopardy, even with the tournament expanding to 48 teams and CONMEBOL receiving two additional automatic qualifying spots.

Currently, Brazil sit precariously outside the top six, a position that has them vulnerable to elimination.

With just 10 points from eight matches, they are level with Venezuela and only one point ahead of Paraguay and Bolivia.

Notably, Paraguay handed Brazil a defeat on matchday eight last month.

Adding to the concern, Brazil have suffered losses against the current top three teams, resulting in only two victories in their last nine competitive outings.

The Selecao also faced elimination in the quarter-finals of the Copa America over the summer.

As Brazil prepares to face Chile – currently mired in crisis – their historical dominance suggests a favorable outcome.

Brazil have lost only one of their last 19 encounters against South American La Roja, and Chile's form points to more struggles.

Since the appointment of Ricardo Gareca, the Chilean national team has seen little improvement.

Once the proud winners of back-to-back Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, Chile exited the last Copa America without scoring a single goal, and Gareca's first qualifier ended in a 3-0 defeat to Argentina.

The embarrassment continued as Chile became the first team in 67 matches to lose a home qualifier against Bolivia.

Their only victory in this qualifying cycle came against Peru, the only team below them in the standings.

Currently, La Roja sit in ninth place with a mere five points, and without significant improvement, they risk missing the finals for a third consecutive time – an outcome unimaginable after their strong 2014 World Cup run.

In response to their dismal performances, Gareca has made sweeping changes to the squad.

Veterans Mauricio Isla and Gabriel Arias have been dropped, while Ben Brereton Diaz’s poor form has also seen him omitted.

Chile will be without star player Alexis Sanchez, who is sidelined with an injury, alongside Matias Catalan and Vicente Pizarro.

Brazil, on the other hand, will be without key goalkeeper Alisson, who suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool's recent victory over Crystal Palace.

This paves the way for Ederson to earn his 26th cap.

The Selecao will also miss Vinicius Junior due to a minor neck injury, which fragments the Real Madrid front three, leaving Raphinha, Rodrygo and Endrick to lead the attack.

Defensively, Brazil face their own injury challenges, with Bremer, Eder Militao, and Guilherme Arana all sidelined. Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes is poised to make his 10th appearance for the national team.