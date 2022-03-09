A Brazilian state football body on Tuesday handed the mascot of league champion Atletico Mineiro a one-game ban for "intimidatory" behavior in last weekend's city derby against Cruzeiro.

Atletico's nickname is the rooster and its mascot was behind the goals when Cruzeiro opened the scoring after 70 minutes of Sunday's game at the Mineirao stadium.

He immediately ran to prevent one of the Cruzeiro players from celebrating in front of fans, throwing his arm out to stop him.

The Minas Gerais state football federation said the action was an "intimidatory gesture" and banned the man-sized chicken from Atletico's next home game against Atletico Caldense on March 19.

The statement also said it was "necessary to adopt pedagogical methods to stop similar practices" in the future.

Atletico won the match 2-1 with a last-minute goal but did not comment on the mascot's foul behavior.