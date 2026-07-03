Brazil's quest for a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup title enters its most demanding stage yet when the five-time champions take on an inspired Norway in the Round of 16 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On paper, Brazil remain one of the favorites. On form, however, Norway have become one of the tournament's most dangerous teams.

Making their first World Cup appearance since 1998, the Scandinavians have paired defensive discipline with attacking quality to emerge as genuine dark horses, led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Norway's Erling Haaland (C) celebrates after scoring his team's winning goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Ivory Coast at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, U.S., June 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

History also favors the underdogs. Norway have never lost to Brazil, recording two wins and two draws in four previous meetings, including a famous 2-1 victory during the group stage of the 1998 World Cup.

That unbeaten record has only strengthened belief within a squad already enjoying one of the greatest runs in Norwegian football history.

Brazil topped Group C without defeat before surviving a stern test against Japan in the Round of 32.

Gabriel Martinelli's late winner secured a 2-1 victory, but Carlo Ancelotti's side have yet to produce the dominant performances many expected.

While Vinicius Jr. has remained Brazil's biggest attacking threat, questions persist over the team's midfield balance and vulnerability to quick counterattacks.

Those concerns have been compounded by injuries.

Lucas Paqueta has been ruled out after suffering a thigh injury against Japan, depriving Brazil of one of their most creative midfielders.

Winger Raphinha has returned to training after his own thigh problem but remains doubtful to start, while Neymar continues to build fitness after recovering from a calf injury.

Brazil's Raphinha slides for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C match against Haiti at the Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, U.S., June 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The veteran has made substitute appearances during the tournament and could be handed his first start if Ancelotti believes he is ready.

Brazil are also without Rodrygo, Eder Militao, goalkeeper Ederson and Joelinton, forcing Ancelotti to rely on the impressive depth of his squad.

Alisson remains one of the tournament's most dependable goalkeepers, while Marquinhos and Gabriel marshal the back line.

Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro are expected to anchor midfield, with Vinicius Jr., Martinelli, Endrick and Matheus Cunha providing Brazil with pace, creativity and goals in attack.

Norway, meanwhile, arrive in New Jersey full of confidence after eliminating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32.

Antonio Nusa opened the scoring before Haaland struck the decisive goal late in the match to continue his outstanding tournament.

The Manchester City striker has scored five goals and sits among the competition's leading scorers. Yet despite Norway's remarkable run, Haaland remains grounded about the challenge awaiting his team.

"Very slim," he said when asked about Norway's chances against Brazil. "Nobody expected us to get this far. Brazil awaits in the last 16. It will be a fantastic challenge."

Manager Stale Solbakken has another important advantage. After rotating key players during the group stage, Norway enter the knockout round with a fully fit squad.

Captain Odegaard has controlled matches with his vision and passing, while Nusa, Alexander Sorloth, Oscar Bobb and Jorgen Strand Larsen have given Norway impressive attacking depth around Haaland.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer has led a disciplined back line that has frustrated opponents throughout the tournament, while goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has provided consistency between the posts.

Norway's remarkable campaign has also captured the imagination of fans beyond the field.

Their synchronized "Viking Row" celebration, performed by supporters before being adopted by the players after victories, has become one of the defining images of the World Cup. The celebration symbolizes the unity surrounding a team that has inspired a nation.

Norway's Erling Haaland and teammates celebrate with fans after the 2-1 win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Ivory Coast at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, U.S., June 30, 2026. (AFP Photo)

"It has been an extraordinary journey," Haaland said after Norway's victory over Ivory Coast. "It is incredible to see the fans with tears in their eyes. Everything is a bonus now."

Sunday's contest promises an intriguing tactical battle. Brazil are expected to dominate possession and attack through Vinicius Jr.'s pace and individual brilliance, while Neymar's experience could prove decisive if he starts or comes off the bench.

Norway, however, have shown they are comfortable defending in a compact shape before breaking quickly through Odegaard's creativity and Haaland's devastating finishing. Their physical presence and threat from set pieces could also test a Brazilian defense that has occasionally looked vulnerable under pressure.