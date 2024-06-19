The Belgian capital refused to host a match between Belgium and Israel in September due to concerns that it could lead to protests as Israel continues to receive worldwide criticism about its massacres in the Gaza Strip.

City authorities said in a statement that holding such a match while the war in Gaza was continuing "will undoubtedly provoke large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, compromising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and also the police."

The Belgian Football Federation (URBSFA) said it would have accepted that the match take place behind closed doors but it deeply regretted that the Belgian capital had refused to host the game at all.

"We deplore the decision taken by the City of Brussels – which has a lot of experience of organizing big events – to not organize the match in our stronghold," the federation said.

The federation said it was in contact with several cities and the security services about finding an alternative venue.

The city of Louvain has already said it would not host the match either.

Concerns were likely raised by the attack in Brussels in October in which a gunman killed two Swedish football fans, although the motive of the attack was not anti-Semitic.

France and Italy are in the same Nations League Group A2 as Belgium and Israel.