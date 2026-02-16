Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk laid out his vision for European success in an exclusive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Juventus.

The Turkish champions are eager to build on domestic triumphs and prove themselves on the continental stage.

Buruk highlighted the electrifying atmosphere at Rams Park, where Galatasaray fans “go crazy” on Champions League nights, turning the stadium into a “cauldron” that fuels the squad.

On the pitch, Buruk discussed his attacking options and tactical flexibility.

The permanent signing of Victor Osimhen prompted plans for a two-striker formation, initially delayed by Mauro Icardi’s injury.

Now fully fit, both forwards are ready to lead the line together. The squad’s depth has further improved with additions like Leroy Sane, İlkay Gündoğan and Noa Lang, making team selection a complex but promising task.

Reflecting on his own past, Buruk touched on his time at Inter Milan from 2001 to 2004, where he lifted the UEFA Cup and European Super Cup. Though firmly rooted at Galatasaray, he hinted at the possibility of returning to Serie A as a manager one day, saying, “Of course I follow Serie A. Who knows, maybe one day I’ll come back as a manager.”

A standout moment in the interview was Buruk’s comments on Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Inter Milan midfielder and longtime Türkiye international has long been linked with a move to his boyhood club. Buruk, who has known Çalhanoğlu for over 15 years, emphasized both the player’s roots and the club’s interest: “I know Hakan Çalhanoğlu well; he's a Galatasaray fan. Let me put it this way... We are waiting for him with open arms.”

Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Serie A match against Como, Milan, Italy, Dec. 6, 2025. (AP Photo)

The statement revives speculation around a potential transfer, with Galatasaray monitoring the situation closely. Çalhanoğlu remains under contract at Inter until 2027, where he plays a key role under manager Cristian Chivu. For Galatasaray, signing the midfielder would bring leadership, Turkish talent, and set-piece mastery to the squad, aligning with Buruk’s ambitions for deeper European runs.