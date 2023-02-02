Galatasaray are soaring to incredible heights and displaying no signs of slowing down as they are currently on an impressive 11-game streak of collecting maximum points in the Süper Lig, which is an incredible feat when one considers the fact that last season, under the guidance of Fatih Terim and Domenec Torrent, they only managed to garner 27 points in 21 weeks.

Thanks to Okan Buruk's masterful stewardship, they are now enjoying almost double that amount.

Having notched an impressive 11 victories in the Süper Lig and three triumphs in the Ziraat Turkish Cup, Galatasaray are on an astonishing 14-game winning streak as they steamroll toward the championship.

The Lions sit on a whooping 51 points as they managed to roar to victory, overcoming Ümraniyespor 3-2 in a thrilling match where they twice had to regroup after being pegged back.

The Istanbul giants have achieved remarkable success this season, having scored a remarkable 45 goals, while only conceding 16, giving them a plus-29 goal difference, allowing them to become the leaders of the pack.

On the 21st-week mark, Galatasaray's current side has already surpassed the points tally of both Fatih Terim and Hamza Hamzaoğlu's teams, with the closest comparison being the championship-winning 2011-2012 season with 47 points and a plus-25 average.

Apart from the 2011-12 season, Galatasaray have had successful runs in the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

As of the 21st week, with the tutelage of Fatih Terim, Galatasaray had racked up 40 points, with a plus-16 average, in the 2012-13 season, followed by 44 points and plus-21 average in the 2017-18 season, and finally, 39 points, with plus-18 average, in the 2018-19 season.

In the 2014-15 season, the Lions, whose season began with head coach Cesare Prandelli and concluded with Hamza Hamzaoğlu, finished with 48 points and a plus-14 goal difference after 21 weeks of play.

It appears that the Lions have already banished the horror of when they kicked off their campaign with Fatih Terim, and then Domenec Torrent assumed control at the end of the 20th week, only to suffer a defeat in his inaugural match.

After a disastrous 21st week, where Galatasaray had only 27 points, 26 goals scored, 28 goals conceded and an average of minus 2, the phoenix rose from the ashes as they welcomed a new management, technical committee, and football players.

Thanks to their efforts, Galatasaray were able to recapture their former glory.

Galatasaray earned an impressive 48 points and an average of 28 throughout the 21st week of the 2007-2008 championship, yet they had a superior showing in the 2005-2006 season, where they finished at the summit with an impressive 83 points.

In the season under Eric Gerets' stewardship, the Lions ended the 21st week with 51 points and an impressive plus-31 goal difference, but their bitter rivals Fenerbahçe were already ahead with 55 points and a plus-38 average.

Thankfully the Lions ultimately triumphed in the final week, securing the championship title.