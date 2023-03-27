Following Trabzonspor's extraordinary general assembly held over two days at Hayri Gür Sports Hall, businessperson Ertuğrul Doğan was elected as the club's new chairperson, succeeding the recently resigned Ahmet Ağaoğlu.

Of the 9,278 members eligible to vote, 1,231 cast their votes in 19 ballot boxes, with Doğan receiving 919 out of 1,129 valid votes to secure his position as chairperson for a 20-month term.

After his election, Doğan expressed his honor and pride in his new position, stating: "The heroes of this story, Trabzonspor, are the components of the community, that is, you will be. We are one big family with the memory, culture, and strong will to overcome current problems. Therefore, no one should be worried, do not be pessimistic. Together we will walk toward bright tomorrows."

Doğan also outlined his vision for the club's future, emphasizing his desire to make it more successful.

He stated, "There is a serious process ahead of us. We need to fix our economy, and we have 2-3 income-generating projects to do so."

He also announced that the decision on the technical committee would be taken jointly by the board of directors and that they would evaluate everyone's opinion.

In response to Doğan's election, Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated him, stating, "I wish the president and the board of directors of our burgundy blue club success in their duties."

Similarly, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also congratulated Doğan, stating, "We congratulate Mr. Ertuğrul Doğan and the board of directors who were elected as the chairperson as a result of the extraordinary general meeting of the club held today and wish them success in their new management term."

Additionally, Deniz Erçin, Recep Bakırtaş, Harun Özdemir, Levent Sekban, Aydın Iskender and Muhammet Başkan were all individual candidates for the board of directors. Still, they did not receive enough votes to be included in the list.