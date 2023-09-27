Inter Miami's recent matches have been marked by the absence of football legend Lionel Messi, leaving fans crestfallen.

The mercurial Argentine has missed three out of their last four games because of a combination of injuries and international duties, and his lone appearance in that sequence, a fleeting cameo against Toronto FC, was curtailed due to his ongoing injury concerns.

With Messi's arrival in Miami, ticket prices have soared sky-high, leaving a trail of disappointed supporters in his wake.

Busquets, the seasoned midfielder, empathized with the fans' yearning to witness the maestro in action.

Yet, he also pointed out that players, including Messi, are not automatons.

"We understand the sentiments of the people, and we are genuinely thrilled to have them with us," Busquets said. "However, it is essential to remember that we are not machines or robots. While we would love to be on the pitch every minute, we must always consider the team's long-term interests. It is a regrettable situation for everyone involved, not just the fans."

As Inter Miami gears up for the impending U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo, Messi's participation hangs in the balance.

A notable absence from training ahead of Wednesday's clash has cast doubt over his availability.

Tata Martino, the head coach at Miami, expressed cautious optimism over Messi's prospects.

Busquets acknowledged the stark reality that Miami would be immeasurably strengthened if their star player could grace the field.

"Let us not mince words – it is a significant setback when you do not have the world's best player," Busquets said. "His presence fundamentally alters the dynamics of our team. We await tomorrow with bated breath, hoping he can join us and contribute. However, if that is not the case, we have other talented players with unique qualities who can step up. We'll strive to make a difference and showcase our excellence as a team."

The imminent U.S. Open Cup final marks just the beginning of a pivotal period for Miami, with two crucial MLS fixtures against NYCFC and the Chicago Fire looming large in their quest for playoff contention.

Faced with this challenging stretch, Busquets remains steadfast in his admiration for Messi's irreplaceable influence.

"We understand each other inside out after many years of playing together. We share a deep mutual understanding and a common goal – to uplift each other and achieve the best possible outcomes. Collaborating with him is always a privilege and an absolute pleasure," Busquets concluded.