Cameroon football powerbroker Samuel Eto’o has been handed a four-match stadium ban and fined $20,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after alleged misconduct during Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal loss to hosts Morocco, a decision his federation says violates basic principles of fair process.

CAF said its disciplinary board sanctioned the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president following an incident during Friday’s tense 2-0 defeat in Rabat, where Eto’o was seen making angry gestures over refereeing decisions in the VIP area, in the presence of CAF president Patrice Motsepe.

The ruling bars Eto’o from attending the next four CAF-sanctioned matches involving FECAFOOT teams across all competitions and age levels, though it does not suspend him from his administrative role.

The quarterfinal itself was charged with emotion.

Players from both sides were involved in physical jostling during the match, prompting CAF to confirm it has opened wider investigations into violent conduct at several games during the tournament.

Morocco, composed and clinical, capitalized on Cameroon’s frustration to book their place in the semifinals, ending the Indomitable Lions’ AFCON campaign.

FECAFOOT reacted swiftly and forcefully. In a statement issued Thursday, the federation said the decision “lacks any explicit justification” and raised “serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair process,” citing the speed with which the case was handled.

FECAFOOT confirmed it will appeal and reiterated its full backing of Eto’o, stressing its commitment to what it called “credible disciplinary justice.”

The sanction adds another flashpoint to Eto’o’s turbulent presidency.

One of African football’s most recognizable figures, Eto’o has carried his trademark intensity into the boardroom since being elected FECAFOOT president in 2021.

While his tenure has included governance reforms and player-focused initiatives, it has also been marked by repeated clashes with authorities, public disputes over national team management and periodic scrutiny from football’s governing bodies.

As a player, Eto’o’s stature is unquestioned.

A four-time African Player of the Year, he won AFCON titles with Cameroon in 2000 and 2002 and lifted the UEFA Champions League three times with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

That legacy has only amplified attention on his actions as an administrator, particularly at major continental events.

The disciplinary case unfolded as AFCON 2025 moved toward its finale.

Hosts Morocco advanced to Sunday’s final after edging Nigeria on penalties, while defending champions Senegal reached the showpiece match with a narrow semifinal win over Egypt.

Morocco and Senegal will meet in Rabat with history at stake, even as CAF’s handling of Eto’o’s punishment continues to stir debate off the pitch.