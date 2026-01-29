The Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a sweeping series of bans and fines Wednesday in response to one of the most turbulent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in recent memory, a match that veered from title drama to disorder before Senegal emerged with the trophy.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw was banned for five CAF matches and fined $100,000 for unsporting conduct and bringing the game into disrepute after leading a walk-off during the final in Rabat.

CAF also sanctioned players from both Senegal and Morocco and levied combined fines of $930,000 against the two federations following a night marked by protests, scuffles, crowd trouble and repeated breaches of discipline.

The Jan. 18 final, hosted by Morocco, unraveled late in regulation time after Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr saw a goal disallowed for a foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, the reigning African player of the year.

Moments later, Morocco were awarded a penalty when Brahim Diaz was brought down, triggering furious protests from Senegal players and staff.

Television footage showed Thiaw gesturing emphatically toward his players as emotions boiled over. Most of the Senegal team left the pitch and headed to the dressing room, halting play and plunging the stadium into confusion.

Senegal star Sadio Mane notably stayed behind and later played a key role in persuading his teammates to return so the match could resume.

After a lengthy delay, Morocco finally took the penalty, only for Diaz’s effort to be weakly struck and comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The reprieve shifted the momentum, and Senegal went on to secure a 1-0 victory in extra time when Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal, sealing a second AFCON title despite the earlier turmoil.

CAF’s disciplinary report detailed a cascade of misconduct surrounding the penalty incident.

Supporters attempted to invade the pitch, projectiles were thrown, and players from both teams clashed on the sidelines.

Moroccan fans react in disappointment inside Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium after Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 to win the 35th Africa Cup of Nations final, Rabat, Jan. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Tensions spilled into media areas, where reporters from Senegal and Morocco were involved in physical confrontations as security struggled to regain control.

One of the night’s most surreal moments involved Moroccan ball boys attempting to seize a towel being used by Mendy, an act CAF deemed inappropriate and worthy of a $200,000 fine for the Moroccan federation.

Senegal substitute goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf tussles with Moroccan ball boys as they try to snatch teammate Edourd Mendy's towel during the CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

Additional sanctions were imposed after Moroccan players and technical staff invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the Congolese referee overseeing the match.

In total, CAF fined the Senegalese Football Federation $615,000 for multiple violations, including the conduct of players, coaching staff and supporters.

Morocco’s federation was fined $315,000, a figure that included penalties for the ball boys’ actions, improper conduct by team officials, and a separate fine after supporters used lasers to distract Senegal players.

On the individual level, Senegal forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr received two-match CAF bans for unsporting behavior toward the referee.

Morocco’s Hakimi was suspended for two CAF matches, with one suspended, while teammate Ismael Saibari was handed a three-match ban and fined $100,000 for unsporting conduct.

CAF also dismissed an appeal by Morocco seeking to have the final voided and the title awarded to the hosts because of Senegal’s temporary walk-off, ruling that the disruption did not warrant overturning the result.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe attend the trophy presentation after Senegal defeated host Morocco 1-0 to win the 35th Africa Cup of Nations final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco, Jan. 18, 2026. (AA Photo)

The governing body clarified that all bans apply only to CAF competitions and will not affect preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Thiaw will miss five of Senegal’s six 2027 AFCON qualifying matches later this year, while the suspended players will sit out the opening fixtures of the campaign.

For Morocco, co-hosts of the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, the final and its aftermath have drawn uncomfortable scrutiny over stadium management and match control.