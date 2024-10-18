The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has turned up the heat, demanding a detailed explanation from the Libya Football Federation (LFF) over the sudden cancellation of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

What was supposed to be a showdown on Oct.15 in Benghazi has instead turned into a scandal that could rock African football.

Nigeria’s refusal to take the field was triggered by what they described as "inhumane treatment" at the hands of Libyan authorities.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), their national team, the Super Eagles, endured an 18-hour ordeal after their flight, bound for Benghazi, was unexpectedly diverted to Labraq Airport.

The players and staff reportedly were stranded without food or water, fueling their decision not to participate in the match.

CAF has given both the Libyan and Nigerian federations until Oct. 20 to submit all relevant documentation surrounding the incident, per reports from Al-Ahrar Channel.

This sets the stage for a comprehensive investigation that could have far-reaching consequences.

In response, the LFF has taken legal action, enlisting a specialized lawyer to handle their defense.

The federation is distancing itself from the controversy, claiming that the decision to reroute the Nigerian team’s flight was made by Libyan state authorities and not the LFF.

The Super Eagles currently sit atop Group D after a 1-0 victory over Libya in the first leg held in Uyo, while the Libyans languish at the bottom of the table.

This unexpected twist not only puts the fate of the qualifier in jeopardy but also shines a spotlight on the operational challenges facing African football.

CAF’s investigation will be closely watched, with both federations expected to submit their reports by the looming deadline.

Depending on the findings, the consequences could range from rescheduling the match to more severe sanctions.