Türkiye will have to navigate their last-16 contest against Austria at Euro 2024 without their influential captain, Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Vincenzo Montella's squad secured their knockout stage berth with a 2-1 victory over the Czechia on Wednesday, finishing second in Group F.

Çalhanoğlu, who plays for Inter Milan, scored a stunning goal in the 50th minute to give Türkiye the lead.

However, the 30-year-old received a booking for protesting the Czechia's goal, resulting in his suspension for the crucial match against Austria on Tuesday.

Montella praised his captain for the remarkable strike in a match marred by 16 yellow cards and two red cards.

"He managed to score an extraordinary goal. Few players can strike the ball like he does, sending it to the far corner with the outside of his foot. He's an extraordinary player and an extraordinary man," Montella told reporters.

"He was just asking the referee for an explanation as the captain. That's his role. I'm sure he said nothing offensive. It was a strict decision, and we will pay for it dearly," Montella added.

Türkiye's six points from three games secured their second-place finish behind Portugal in Group F.

This marks Türkiye's first appearance in the last-16 of the European Championship since their semifinal run in Euro 2008.

"We're very happy to have qualified from the group after many years," Montella told UEFA's official website. "We overcame difficult situations and want to enjoy this victory. Starting on Thursday, we will focus on the next match and aim to continue making history."

Montella acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting the absence of key players like Çalhanoğlu. "We need to recover and have six days to prepare. In matches like these, we must control our emotions and be more careful with ball control."

Praising Austria, Montella said, "They topped a very tough group, including France and the Netherlands. They are fast, fluid, and a team worthy of great admiration."

Only three of Türkiye's starting eleven had prior European Championship experience, which Montella hopes will reduce the pressure moving forward.

If Türkiye overcome Austria in the round of 16, they will face either Romania or the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, aiming to match or surpass their historic run in Euro 2008.