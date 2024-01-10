In a poignant remembrance marking the second anniversary of his untimely passing, Turkish footballer Ahmet Çalık, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident in Ankara, is honored by the sporting community.

Hailing from Ankara and born on Feb. 26, 1994, Çalık's journey into the world of football commenced within Gençlerbirliği's youth ranks.

The spirited athlete made a notable debut donning the Gençlerbirliği first team jersey during a Süper Lig showdown against Fenerbahçe on April 21, 2013.

Çalık's stellar performance in that match set the stage for a promising career.

Ascending to the role of captain for Gençlerbirliği at a tender age, Çalık showcased his prowess in 118 matches with the red-black ensemble.

Lions' era

Elevated by his stellar performance at Gençlerbirliği, the talented defender, Ahmet Çalık, secured a contract with Galatasaray during the 2016-2017 season interim transfer period.

Spending 3.5 seasons with the Lions, Çalık graced the pitch in 56 matches before parting ways amicably.

His journey continued with Konyaspor, where he solidified his position in the center-back region, starting from the 2020-2021 season.

Across his tenure with Gençlerbirliği, Galatasaray, and Konyaspor, Çalık etched his name in the Süper Lig, featuring in 192 matches and scoring six goals.

His overall impact extended to 225 matches across all competitions.

Crescent-Star

Ahmet Çalık's journey with the national team unfolded in the Under-16 category, culminating in a significant milestone when he donned the Crescent-Stars jersey for the first time in a special match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2015.

With eight matches under his belt, Çalık also celebrated scoring a goal in a special match where Türkiye triumphed over Moldova with a 3-1 victory.

Tragic ending

The football community was dealt a devastating blow when Ahmet Çalık met with a fatal traffic accident on Jan. 11, 2022, while returning from Konya to Ankara.

The car, navigating the Ankara-Niğde highway, lost control and overturned near Gölbaşı Hacılar, leading to Çalık's untimely demise at the age of 27.

Recognized as a gentleman on the pitch, Çalık's passing left a profound impact, eliciting grief among football enthusiasts.

Following Çalık's departure, a wave of heartfelt tributes flooded social media, with teammates reminiscing about the footballer's helpful nature and commendable character.

The subsequent weeks of the 2021-2022 season in the Süper Lig were dedicated to honoring Çalık, aptly referred to as the "Ahmet Çalık Season."

The memory of Ahmet Çalık echoed on the pitch during the 19th week of the Süper Lig clash between Galatasaray and Konyaspor.

Abdülkerim Bardakcı, a former teammate of Çalık at Konyaspor, paid a touching tribute.

After scoring a goal, Bardakcı raised a T-shirt bearing the image of the late national football player, symbolizing unity between the two teams.