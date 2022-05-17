Newcastle United's English striker Callum Wilson made a painful return from injury after losing a tooth in the Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday.

After being sidelined for five months with a calf injury, the 30-year-old got a long-awaited first 11 start when was handed the Newcastle captain’s armband against the Gunners.

The striker had an impressive first half at St. James’ Park as the host side made a great start. However, midway through the opening 45 minutes, the Magpies striker was spotted on the sidelines with his front tooth hanging by a thread, the Mirror reported.

But rather than opting for a substitution, Wilson stayed on and eventually played a crucial role in the opening goal in the 58th minute as he pressured Arsenal goalkeeper Ben White, who inadvertently flicked the ball into his own net.

Newcastle won the match 2-0 to blow up Arsenal's hopes of playing Champions League football for the first time in six seasons.