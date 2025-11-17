Türkiye secured a decisive 2-0 win over Bulgaria in qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, and at the same time, Hakan Çalhanoğlu stamped his place as the nation’s indisputable leader.

The 31-year-old skipper not only scored from the penalty spot but also climbed the appearance ladder to leave behind one great name and draw level with another.

With his sights firmly fixed on the next milestone, he pledged his long-term commitment to the national cause.

Landmark night

At Bursa’s Timsah Arena, Türkiye needed composure – and Çalhanoğlu delivered.

His penalty in the 18th minute opened the scoring and brought him to 22 international goals, matching the mark held by Tuncay Şanlı. (Fanatik)

Meanwhile, by earning his 102nd cap for the national team, Çalhanoğlu surpassed Emre Belözoğlu (101) and drew level with Bülent Korkmaz (102) for third-most appearances in Türkiye’s history.

Ahead of him remains only legendary keeper Rüştü Reçber on 120 caps.

Türkiye’s win was sealed later by an own-goal in the 83rd minute, booking the side a place in the March 2026 UEFA play-offs – one step closer to a first World Cup appearance in 24 years.

National compass

Twelve years after his senior debut (he first appeared for Türkiye in 2013 against Andorra), Çalhanoğlu has evolved from free-kick specialist into the emotional, strategic engine of the national team.

With 22 goals in 102 caps, he offers not just scoring, but leadership. (Wikipedia)

His rise has mirrored the peaks and valleys of modern Turkish football: the frustration of missing Euro 2020, the high of reaching the quarter-finals at Euro 2024, and the growing ambition of the national project. Since being named captain in 2023, he has worn the armband with calm authority and a clear sense of purpose.

Spanish stakes

After the Bulgaria match, he reflected with poise: “This was a night for patience,” he said, emphasising discipline over flair. With the next qualifier against Spain national football team coming up, he didn’t hide the scars of the previous 3-0 home defeat, but he sounded confident. “We’ll go there with ease, but also responsibility.”

His message is clear: more measured, more controlled, more professional. Türkiye isn’t simply aiming to qualify – they’re building an identity.

Rooted in loyalty

When asked about his future, Çalhanoğlu didn’t hedge. “I will serve the Crescent-Stars as long as my health allows,” he stated, referring to Türkiye’s national symbol. Whether he reaches 120 caps or more, he said he will embrace whatever is destined.

At club level with Inter Milan, his form backs up the pledge: consistently influential, he remains a linchpin in one of Europe’s most demanding leagues.

With Türkiye currently ranked 27th in the world and on an upward trajectory, the era ahead will bear his imprint.

He opted for Türkiye over Germany early in his career, a decision that has defined a generation.

His leadership now helps anchor a national team that blends experienced campaigners and emerging talents like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız.